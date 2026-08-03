PLUSH Unleashes New Single ‘Animalistic’ Ahead of ‘Mass Hysteria’ Album

PLUSH is ready to enter a new era.

The hard-rocking trio will release their new single, “Animalistic,” on August 14, 2026, via Pavement Entertainment on all major streaming platforms. The track serves as the first taste of the band’s highly anticipated second full-length album, “Mass Hysteria,” arriving worldwide on September 18, 2026.

Pre-save the single “Animalistic” here: https://orcd.co/plushanimalistic

Pre-save the full album Mass Hysteria here: https://orcd.co/masshysteria

Written by singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, Blair Daly and Zac Maloy, and produced by Kile O’Dell and Formica, “Animalistic” finds PLUSH digging into the idea of internal warfare and the rage that can surface during life’s most turbulent moments.

Driven by heavy riffs and unapologetic energy, the song explores the need to acknowledge that darkness rather than run from it. It also sets the stage for the broader themes running throughout “Mass Hysteria,” an album centered on survival, resilience and the scars that remain long after the battle is over.

“This record is about facing the darkest, most volatile parts of ourselves,” says Formica. “With ‘Animalistic,’ we wanted to capture that raw, untamed survival instinct. ‘Mass Hysteria’ represents the aftermath of the struggle, knowing you survived the chaos but still carrying the scars. It’s an open invitation for our fans to join us in fighting through the noise.”

“Mass Hysteria” marks the next chapter for PLUSH, with the band describing the record as its most mature and sonically aggressive work to date. The album pairs the group’s hard-hitting sound with deeply personal and introspective lyrics while continuing to build on the foundation PLUSH has established over the past several years.

The band will bring that new material directly to fans on the “Mass Hysteria Tour,” which kicks off August 13 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and runs through October 9 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California.

Along with fan favorites, the shows will offer audiences an early taste of unreleased material from “Mass Hysteria.”

“We’re excited to step into the world of ‘Mass Hysteria’ with our fans and preview our new record live,” says bassist Ashley Suppa. “You only get one first listen. We wanted to turn that moment into a tour, where every night feels like a live listening party and ‘Mass Hysteria’ comes to life with the people we wrote it for.”

PLUSH will also offer a VIP Meet and Greet experience featuring an unplugged performance of another song from the upcoming album.

“One of our favorite parts of touring is getting to meet the people who make it all possible. The VIP experience gives us the chance to connect with our fans and share an exclusive performance of an unreleased song,” says drummer Faith Powell.

Fans looking to go all-in on the new era can also pick up a special “Mass Hysteria” bundle featuring an exclusive “Animalistic” T-shirt and the choice of a signed CD or vinyl edition of the album.

Comprised of singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, bassist Ashley Suppa and drummer Faith Powell, PLUSH has quickly established itself as one of the rising forces in modern hard rock. The band has landed four songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart with “Hate,” “Better Off Alone,” “Left Behind” and “Run.”

Along the way, PLUSH has toured throughout the United States and abroad alongside heavyweights including Disturbed, KISS, Alice in Chains and Evanescence.

“Animalistic” arrives August 14, with “Mass Hysteria” following on September 18 via Pavement Entertainment.

For tickets, VIP packages, music and more from PLUSH, visit PlushRocks.net.