SUSANNA HOFFS Announces New Album ‘The List’ – Hear Lead Single “Casablanca”

Rock legend SUSANNA HOFFS has announced The List, a deeply personal new album of all-original music arriving September 18 via her own record label, Baroque Folk.

Recorded live in Hoffs’ Los Angeles home, The List captures the intimacy of friends gathering around the kitchen table and sharing the stories that define a life. Across 12 songs, Hoffs explores heartbreak, an empty nest, new romance, foolish mistakes, fading memories and the lingering pull of what might have been.

Produced by Hoffs alongside CJ Camerieri (Bon Iver, Paul Simon, yMusic), the album brings together an impressive group of collaborators, including Rufus Wainwright, Dan Wilson, Edie Brickell, Greg Leisz, Ryan Lerman, Desure, Jesse Harris, Ny Oh, Grant Milliken, Spencer Zahn, Larry Goldings and more.

Best known as the co-founder and frontwoman of multi-platinum hitmakers THE BANGLES, Hoffs helped soundtrack a generation with classics including “Manic Monday,” “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “In Your Room” and “Eternal Flame.” With The List, she turns inward, transforming decades of memories, conversations and personal experiences into a new collection centered on love, longing, loss, resilience, loneliness and reinvention.

The album’s lead single, “Casablanca,” is out now. Written by Hoffs, Dan Wilson and CJ Camerieri, the track is a meditation on unfinished romances suspended in time.

The song was inspired in part by Hoffs rewatching the classic film Casablanca, as well as a surreal encounter she had with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir in New Orleans in 1988. The two walked through the French Quarter as an impromptu parade of Dead Heads began forming behind them, creating the kind of unforgettable moment that eventually found its way into the song’s exploration of possibility and roads not taken.

The List opens with “Casablanca” and concludes with “What Are Wings For,” written by Hoffs, Camerieri and Edie Brickell for the musical adaptation of Hoffs’ bestselling debut novel, This Bird Has Flown. Sung by the story’s protagonist, Jane Start, the song serves as a declaration of personal and artistic freedom as she breaks free from expectations and finds the courage to claim her own voice.

Ahead of the album’s September release, Hoffs and her band, featuring CJ Camerieri, Ryan Lerman, Spencer Zahn and JT Bates, will begin bringing the songs and stories of The List to audiences across the United States.

The upcoming run includes a sold-out five-night residency at New York City’s legendary Café Carlyle, festival appearances, dates with Billy Idol and more.

The List arrives September 18 via Baroque Folk. “Casablanca” is available now.

‘The List’ Tracklist

Casablanca

Where Do We Go

None of Them Were You

Time

Bad Case of Loneliness

Learn a Lesson Twice

Fool

Vertigo

This Island

Good Luck

Without You

What Are Wings For

Susanna Hoffs Tour Dates

Sept 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo

Sept 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sept 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater*

Sept 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Sept 14 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

Sept 16 – Riverside, MO – Morton Amphitheater*

Sept 19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept 21 – New York, NY – The Carlyle

Sept 22 – New York, NY – The Carlyle

Sept 24 – New York, NY – The Carlyle

Sept 25 – New York, NY – The Carlyle

Sept 26 – New York, NY – The Carlyle

Sept 27 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

*w/ Billy Idol