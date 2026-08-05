WEEZER Announces 2027 International Tour Dates, Shares New Single “C.E.O.”

Weezer has announced new international tour dates for their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour, celebrating their new album Weezer – out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. Rolling Stone called the forthcoming project, “one of the best Weezer albums of this century.” Kicking off in February 2027, these new dates include stops in Japan, Europe, and the UK, with Taking Back Sunday as an opening act. This announcement comes as the band is preparing to embark on their massive 32-date North American arena tour this fall, where they will be joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups as support.

For full tour routing, preorder info, and details on upcoming dates, see below or visit Weezer’s website HERE.

Fans can join the Weezer Fan Club for first access to tickets on Tuesday, August 11th at 9am BST / 10am CEST.

UK: pre-order the album from the Weezer webstore before 3pm BST on Monday, August 10th to get access to the pre-sale on August 11th at 10am BST / 11am CEST. Shortly after registration closes, you’ll receive your unique code. Those who have already pre-ordered will also receive a code.

EU: Join the mailing list (weezer.com/eugathering) to receive access to the pre-sale beginning on August 11th at 11am local. The code will be sent on August 10th around 10pm CEST to those registered for the EU shows.

General on sale for UK/EU begins Friday, August 14th at 10am BST / 11am CEST. Japan general on sale begins Saturday, September 5 at 10am local.

Alongside the announcement, Weezer also shares the latest offering from their upcoming record, “C.E.O.” Joining stellar lead singles “Shine Again” and “We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday),” the track explores the passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O. An accompanying music video for the track is also out now. It features a who’s who of talent including Tony Hawk, Curry Barker, Dax Flame, Chit (aka Jay Renshaw), Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Michael Peña, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

After sharing Blue, Green, Red, White, Teal, and Black albums, Weezer returns with a new color in their arsenal for Weezer – their 20th album over their monumental, decades-long run. Created with Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume (FKA Kenny Beats), Weezer is a tightly-wound, ready-to-spring record with songs written by three of the band’s four members, marking the first time Weezer frontman/guitarist Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson had written the basics of a song together since their first album.

Weezer plays to Weezer’s eternal strengths and feels like one of those “imagined greatest hits” of entirely new material. It’s a direct, raw iteration of the band – an album as urgent and vital as anything else in their catalog three decades in. Weezer features tongue-in-cheek meta songs about aging as a band, weighing your legacy, still carrying on, with other songs celebrating where they are now: as one of the most influential artists in the world for anyone, any age, picking up a guitar, a bass, or a pair of drumsticks. Fans can presave Weezer now and an exclusive signed vinyl is available for preorder on the band’s webstore HERE.

THE GATHERING TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT

Fri Feb 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater

Sat Feb 13 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater

Mon Feb 15 – Kyoto, Japan – Roam Theater

Tues Feb 16 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Bayside

Thurs Feb 18 – Nagoya, Japan – Portbase

Wed May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 14 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat May 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Mon May 17 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Wed May 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Fri May 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat May 22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Sun May 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Tues May 25 – Paris, France – Zenith

Wed May 26 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat May 29 – Oslo, Norway – Spectrum

Sun May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Tues June 1 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus