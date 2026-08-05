WEEZER Announces 2027 International Tour Dates, Shares New Single “C.E.O.”

Weezer has announced new international tour dates for their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour, celebrating their new album Weezer – out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. Rolling Stone called the forthcoming project, “one of the best Weezer albums of this century.” Kicking off in February 2027, these new dates include stops in Japan, Europe, and the UK, with Taking Back Sunday as an opening act. This announcement comes as the band is preparing to embark on their massive 32-date North American arena tour this fall, where they will be joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups as support.
For full tour routing, preorder info, and details on upcoming dates, see below or visit Weezer’s website HERE.
Fans can join the Weezer Fan Club for first access to tickets on Tuesday, August 11th at 9am BST / 10am CEST.
UK: pre-order the album from the Weezer webstore before 3pm BST on Monday, August 10th to get access to the pre-sale on August 11th at 10am BST / 11am CEST. Shortly after registration closes, you’ll receive your unique code. Those who have already pre-ordered will also receive a code.
EU: Join the mailing list (weezer.com/eugathering) to receive access to the pre-sale beginning on August 11th at 11am local. The code will be sent on August 10th around 10pm CEST to those registered for the EU shows.
General on sale for UK/EU begins Friday, August 14th at 10am BST / 11am CEST. Japan general on sale begins Saturday, September 5 at 10am local.
Alongside the announcement, Weezer also shares the latest offering from their upcoming record, “C.E.O.” Joining stellar lead singles “Shine Again” and “We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday),” the track explores the passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O. An accompanying music video for the track is also out now. It features a who’s who of talent including Tony Hawk, Curry Barker, Dax Flame, Chit (aka Jay Renshaw), Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Michael Peña, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
After sharing Blue, Green, Red, White, Teal, and Black albums, Weezer returns with a new color in their arsenal for Weezer – their 20th album over their monumental, decades-long run. Created with Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume (FKA Kenny Beats), Weezer is a tightly-wound, ready-to-spring record with songs written by three of the band’s four members, marking the first time Weezer frontman/guitarist Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson had written the basics of a song together since their first album.
Weezer plays to Weezer’s eternal strengths and feels like one of those “imagined greatest hits” of entirely new material. It’s a direct, raw iteration of the band – an album as urgent and vital as anything else in their catalog three decades in. Weezer features tongue-in-cheek meta songs about aging as a band, weighing your legacy, still carrying on, with other songs celebrating where they are now: as one of the most influential artists in the world for anyone, any age, picking up a guitar, a bass, or a pair of drumsticks. Fans can presave Weezer now and an exclusive signed vinyl is available for preorder on the band’s webstore HERE.
THE GATHERING TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT
Fri Feb 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater
Sat Feb 13 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater
Mon Feb 15 – Kyoto, Japan – Roam Theater
Tues Feb 16 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Bayside
Thurs Feb 18 – Nagoya, Japan – Portbase
Wed May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 14 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat May 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Mon May 17 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
Wed May 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Fri May 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat May 22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
Sun May 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Tues May 25 – Paris, France – Zenith
Wed May 26 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
Sat May 29 – Oslo, Norway – Spectrum
Sun May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Tues June 1 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus
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