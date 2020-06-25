ALL I CAN SAY: Official Trailer Debuts For Long-Awaited Shannon Hoon Documentary

The long-awaited documentary on Shannon Hoon, lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, “All I Can Say,” will be released via Oscilloscope Laboratories on June 26th. Check out the official trailer for the film below!

Hoon filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. His camera was a diary and his closest confidant. In the hundreds of hours of footage, Hoon meticulously documented his life – his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame and his struggle with addiction. He filmed his daughter’s birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 90’s, an era right before the internet changed the world. Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video. It is also Shannon Hoon’s last work, completed 23 years after his death.

Originally debuting to critical acclaim at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, “All I Can Say” features appearances by Shannon Hoon; Hoon’s girlfriend and mother of his child, Lisa Sinha; and Blind Melon band members Christopher Thorn, Brad Smith, Rogers Stevens, and Glen Graham.

Directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, Colleen Hennessy and Shannon Hoon, the film features Shannon Hoon, Lisa Sinha, Christopher Thorn, Brad Smith, Rogers Stevens and Glen Graham.

Visit allicansay.oscilloscope.net for further details on the release.

