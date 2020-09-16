The Haunt Craft Ominous Futuristic Pop/Rock With “Constant” Single; ‘Social Intercourse’ EP Slated For 2021!

‘Social Intercourse’ (2021 EP). Written by guitarist/vocalist Maxamillion Haunt, and paired with creative production by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping with Sirens), “Constant” is a potent fuselage of rock and industrial pop, creating a completely new and unique palette for singer Anastasia Grace to project emotional vulnerability and psychological immeasurability. Like a shadow transforming at the height of sunlight, it’s a powerful space The Haunt encapsulate. The Haunt have returned with their second powerful single from their forthcomingWritten by guitarist/vocalist, and paired with creative production by), “Constant” is a potent fuselage of rock and industrial pop, creating a completely new and unique palette for singerto project emotional vulnerability and psychological immeasurability. Like a shadow transforming at the height of sunlight, it’s a powerful space The Haunt encapsulate.

September 18, “It’s Gonna Be Ok,” a transcontinental endeavor that featured members of The Ataris, Filter, 8mm, Kill Hannah, Smashing Pumpkins and Cold. Recorded and filmed remotely during quarantine, proceeds generated from the track benefitted 320 Changes Direction, the mental health advocacy group started by Talinda Bennington, widow of Chester Bennington (Linkin Park). Releasing via ONErpm , the immersive new single follows the band’s appearance on the all-star collaboration,a transcontinental endeavor that featured members of The Ataris, Filter, 8mm, Kill Hannah, Smashing Pumpkins and Cold. Recorded and filmed remotely during quarantine, proceeds generated from the track benefitted, the mental health advocacy group started by Talinda Bennington, widow of Chester Bennington (Linkin Park).

Drawing inspiration from a back-and-forth romance that Max experienced in high school, the song was a homage to the chaos and inconsistencies often experienced in teenage relationships. Emotions change like the wind throughout those years, amplifying how selfish and shallow people can be when they can’t figure out who they are or what they want. The tagline of the chorus, “F*ck your wants and your needs,” is a direct quote from the girl it was written for, and truly embodies the breadth and energy of teen angst and high school drama.



Max shares, “Constant was the first song that we agreed on every element when we started recording with Matt Good. We wanted to transform the early version that we played on tour, which was super punk-rock, into something darker and more ominous. We’re really proud of the glammed up visual for the song, which came together after we listened back to the lyrics in the bridge, ‘She’s got 52 cards up her sleeve, I love her face and so does she.’ This is definitely one of the songs we’re the most excited to put out. It’s a very shiny departure from the punked-out, grunge version that fans are used to.”

Fierce Femmes playlist and Alt Press christened, ”Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” “Constant” takes the baton and hovers in the ether of pulsating chem-trails and esoteric dovetails. If one wanted to personify its sonic valency, its call of duty would be four score and seven years from now. The sequel to the anthemic single, “Brag About,” which Spotify featured on itsplaylist and Alt Press christened,“Constant” takes the baton and hovers in the ether of pulsating chem-trails and esoteric dovetails. If one wanted to personify its sonic valency, its call of duty would be four score and seven years from now.

In support of “Constant,” the S. Florida quartet, which also includes bassist Natalie Smallish and drummer Nick Lewert, will play a series of livestreams, including an Election Day session for voter advocacy group iVoted, who are virtually staging a nationwide digital concert series with nearly 700 artists to help encourage Americans to vote in the 2020 elections. In addition to The Haunt, confirmed artists include Saves The Day, grandson, Drive-by Truckers, Transviolet, Young The Giant, Allman Betts Band, The Dresden Dolls, 3OH3! and Living Colour w/ special guest W. Kamau Bell, Host of CNN’s United Shades of America.

Livestreams:

Oct 6 – Play Too Much @ SubCulture NYC

Oct 21 – Bandsintown on Twitch

Nov 3 – iVoted Concert Series

