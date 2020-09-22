Goo Goo Dolls Debut Music Video For “Autumn Leaves”

With fall now officially upon us, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released the music video for their song “Autumn Leaves” today. The slow-burn track initially appeared on the band’s twelfth studio record Miracle Pill [Warner Records], quickly becoming a standout among fans. Directed by artist Matt Mahurin, the visual depicts multiple generations of people traveling through natural landscapes and explores the dramatic, yet awe-inspiring effect time inevitably takes on all life. Watch the video below!

Following the changing of the autumn leaves, Goo Goo Dolls will embrace the winter season next with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. Due for release on October 30th, 2020 via Warner Records, the album is comprised of cover renditions of famed holiday songs such as “Let It Snow” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, several rarities, as well as two new originals that capture the warmth and nostalgia of classic Christmas favorites.

The album was recorded during lockdown this year and produced by frontman John Rzeznik alongside the band’s frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman. “This Is Christmas”, the first official single from It’s Christmas All Over, will debut on October 2nd. Pre-orders for the record will also be available beginning that day, while complete track-listing information can be found now at Goo Goo Dolls’ website HERE.

It’s Christmas All Over will arrive on the heels of this summer’s deluxe edition release of Miracle Pill. In addition to “Autumn Leaves,” the special iteration features the trio of brand new tracks “Just A Man“, “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together“, as well as the smash title hit “Miracle Pill.” Available now on digital streaming platforms everywhere, Miracle Pillis an engaging body of work that remains as timely as ever with themes that explore our need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people.

