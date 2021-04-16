BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Their First-Ever ‘Unplugged’ Session

Coming off the recent announcement of the band’s sixth studio album The Phantom Tomorrow and their successful Acoustour for US radio, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides are announcing their next global virtual experience Unplugged – the band’s final streaming event of 2021. This announcement comes as Black Veil Brides were just #1 on the BandsInTown X Billboard Top Livestream artists for the week of April 3rd.

Recorded live in Los Angeles at the Den Studios, Unplugged will offer an in-depth look at the stories behind the songs from every part of Black Veil Brides’ catalog. Radio hits and fan favorites comprise the setlist for and even the song “Vale (This Is Where It Ends)” from the band’s fifth studio album – which has never been performed live – makes an appearance at the acoustic event. The global virtual acoustic experience is scheduled for April 30th at 4:00PM PDT (Los Angeles)/7:00PM EDT (New York City) /12:00AM BST (London). Tickets are on-sale now at: BlackVeilBrides.LIVE.

“Growing up I loved getting the opportunity to watch my favorite bands sit down and go into detail about their entire back catalog of material. Whether it was KISS on “MTV’s Unplugged” or Billy Idol on “VH1 Storytellers” this format has always appealed to me,” explains Andy Biersack. “We are so excited to give fans of the band a set list that spans our entire career and the stories behind the making of these records and songs.”

Black Veil Brides recently released the full details for their upcoming 6th studio album, The Phantom Tomorrow. The new album – scheduled for release on June 4th via Sumerian Records – is a concept record based on a story idea created by vocalist Andy Biersack. The album is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the current Top 20 Active Rock single “Scarlet Cross.” The band also released the video for “Fields Of Bone” which marks the directorial debut by vocalist Andy Biersack. Backed by guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma; the video picks up where the “Scarlet Cross” video (http://smarturl.it/scarletcross) left off. The main character “The Blackbird” returns to square off against “Nine,” his adversary depicted throughout the “Fields OF Bone” video. The video also showcases the new look the band will be utilizing throughout the entire cycle for The Phantom Tomorrow. The video for “Fields Of Bone” can be seen below.

The cover artwork for The Phantom Tomorrow was created by Eliran Kantor – known for his work with Testament, Hatebreed, Havok and Andy Black to name a few. The Phantom Tomorrow is produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts – is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here: www.phantomtomorrow.com.

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized. The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fueled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

