POP EVIL Announces 2021 U.S. Dates For ‘The Versatile Tour’

Mainstream rock titans POP EVIL are excited to announce their return to the stage as they reveal dates for their headlining tour this fall in support of their new album VERSATILE out now via Entertainment One (eOne). The ‘Versatile’ tour will kick off on July 14 with an outdoor show in Lake County, IL and run across the U.S. until September 23 including stops at several of the major rock festivals–Rocklahoma, Aftershock, Inkcarceration Fest, etc.—as well as supporting rock legends Shinedown.

The ‘Versatile’ tour will include special guests ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES (on specific dates). Pre-sale tickets will start Tuesday, May 25 at 1:00 P.M. with password ‘Survivor2021’. The public on-sale will start at Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 AM local time. Further details can be found at www.popevil.com.

“This really is just as exciting as releasing our new album,” collectively shared POP EVIL. “Like many other musicians, we haven’t played a live show in over a year. We can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of our fans. We are thrilled to have hot and upcoming artists like ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES out with us. See you this summer!!!”

POP EVIL 2021 TOUR DATES

July 14 – Lake County, IL @ Blarney Island – WIIL Summer Series

July 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

July 17 – Caddott, WI @ Cadott Festival

July 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s #

July 20 – Minot, ND @ The Original #

July 21 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station #

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

July 24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater #

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #

July 27 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sport Café #

July 29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #

July 30 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live #

July 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater #

August 1 – Sauget, IL @ Pops #

August 3 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater #

August 4 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle #

August 5 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierres #

August 6 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino &

August 7 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park &

August 8 – Evansville, IN @ Marina Point ^

August 10 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion &

August 11 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozark Amp &

August 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

August 14 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Battery Park &

August 15 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #

August 18 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center #

August 20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

August 21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

August 23 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North #

August 24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

August 25 – Jasonville, NC @ Hooligans #

August 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

September 1 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *

September 4 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

September 8 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

September 9 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop #

September 10 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

September 11 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest

September 12 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

September 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

September 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

September 17 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

September 18 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

September 21 – Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall – Von Braun Center*

September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

September 23 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *

September 24 – Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds – Rebel Rock Fest

October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

# with ZERO 9:36 & BRKN LOVE

* with BRKN LOVE & LIKE MACHINES

^ with ZERO 9:36

& with SHINEDOWN

If rock is dead, then POP EVIL is definitive proof of the afterlife. The Michigan-formed blue-collar band have created an unpredictable album, as its name suggests, which presents their most ambitious rebirth yet. Featuring the #1 mainstream rock hit single “Breathe Again”—their sixth #1 single to date—alongside heavyweight tracks “Set Me Free,” “Let The Chaos Reign,” and Top 10 single “Work,” VERSATILE is filled with fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads. Stream/download VERSATILE now at https://www.popevil-versatile.com.

Beyond the success story told by the charts, the 1 million units of “total activity” across their catalog, and the over 600 million streams of their songs on major platforms, POP EVIL’s greatest strength is the diverse group of people captivated by the band’s relatable storytelling and undeniable catchiness. These are fans earned, city by city, on tours with a modern rock playlist’s worth of genre titans.

