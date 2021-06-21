Halestorm Announce Dates For Fall 2021 Headline Tour

Grammy-winning rock powerhouse HALESTORM have announced a slate of headline tour dates and a handful of rescheduled shows to take place this fall. The band is also touring arenas this November and December on a co-headline run with Evanescence, in addition to appearing at several key festivals. All upcoming Halestorm tour dates are below. Mongolian folk rock sensation The HU appear on several dates, which is particularly exciting since singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale guests on The HU’s “Song of Women.”

Pre-sale tickets (save for the Nashville and Joliet dates, which are already on sale) will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22 at 10am local time. The regular on-sale is slated for Friday, June 25 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

Halestorm are currently holed up at Rock Falcon Studios, working diligently on their upcoming fifth album (and follow up to 2018’s Vicious) with Nick Raskulinecz. The band recently released their rendition of The Who’s “Long Live Rock” in conjunction with the documentary of the same name. Hale just completed filming of the inaugural season of Hit Parader’s new music competition show NO COVER, appearing as a celebrity judge alongside Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale, and Tosin Abasi. Recent Halestorm press highlights include Forbes, Psychology Today, Refinery 29, Alternative Press, Good Day New York, KTLA, and more.

NEW HALESTORM HEADLINE + FESTIVAL DATES:

7/30 — York, PA — York State Fair^

8/14 — Council Bluffs, IA — KIWR River Riot^

8/31 — Syracuse, NY — NY State Fair^

9/1 — Buffalo, NY — Art Park@

9/3 — Kansas City, MO — Azura Amphitheater@

9/4 — Camdenton, MO — Ozarks Amphitheater@

9/5 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma^

9/8 — Asheville, NC — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium~

9/9 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

9/11 — Nashville, IN — Brown County Music Center*#

9/12 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration^

11/4 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center%

11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union&

12/8 — Joliet, IL — Rialto Square Theatre*+

*Rescheduled Date

^Festival/Fair

@With The HU + Cory Marks

~With The HU

#With Crobot

%With Rival Sons + Dorothy

&With Plush

+With Lillith Czar

EVANESCENCE + HALESTORM TOUR DATES:

11/5 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

11/9 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

11/12 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

11/13 — San Diego, CA — San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

11/15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

11/20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

12/2 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

12/5 — Saint Louis, MO — Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

12/11 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

12/12 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

12/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

12/15 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

12/17 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

12/18 — Worcester, MA — DCU Center

ABOUT HALESTORM:

Halestorm is comprised of Lzzy Hale [vocals + guitar], Arejay Hale [drums], Joe Hottinger [guitar], and Josh Smith [bass]. Together they have toured extensively clocking a staggering 2,500 live performances to date with a diverse variety of artists including: Eric Church, Joan Jett, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and Evanescence. Most recently, the band scored a 2019 Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Performance” for their song “Uncomfortable,” marking their second nomination after their 2013 win for “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.” Loudwire named Lzzy their “2018 Rock Artist of the Year,” and two years prior, she was named the “Dimebag Darrell Shredder of the Year” at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Both Halestorm and their 2012 LP The Strange Case of… were certified Gold, further evidencing Halestorm’s massively supportive fanbase. Halestorm have also made history with “Love Bites (So Do I),” the hit single from The Strange Case of… which ascended to No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever group with a female vocalist to earn the top spot on the format. The band’s latest album Vicious is out now.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.