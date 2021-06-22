Corey Taylor Rolls Out Additional Summer Dates For ‘CMFTour’

Corey Taylor has announced new dates for his “CMFTour” which is traveling the land this summer. The dates are in support of his CMFT solo album that arrived last fall.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday June 23, with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public 10 a.m. local time Friday, June 25. For tickets and more information, visit www.thecoreytaylor.com.

The new summer dates will see Taylor and his band running through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut, choice cuts from his SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, and various covers and surprises. Additionally, girl gang dance squad CHERRY BOMBS will kick off each night of the tour with a high-octane, high-flying performance.

CMFTOUR SUMMER 2021

FEAT. SPECIAL GUESTS THE CHERRY BOMBS

7/16 – CADOTT, WI – ROCK FEST*

8/6 – LAS VEGAS, NV – HOUSE OF BLUES

8/7 – SANDY, UT – RIO TINTO PLAZA

8/8 – GRAND JUNCTION, CO – TWO RIVERS CONVENTION CENTER

8/11 – STURGIS, SD – BUFFALO CHIP CAMPGROUND**

8/12 – FARGO, ND – FARGO BREWING COMPANY – OUTDOORS

8/13 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – THE DISTRICT

8/16 – SPRINGFIELD, MO – GILLOZ THEATRE

8/17 – KANSAS CITY, MO – GRINDERS KC

8/19 – DENVER, CO – SCULPTURE PARK

* NO CHERRY BOMBS

** WITH ZZ TOPP

