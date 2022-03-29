Ti West and A24’s ‘X’ Set To Hit Blu-ray On May 24th Via Lionsgate

Representing filmmaker Ti West’s long-awaited return to Horror, A24’s X arrives May 24 on
Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate.
From critically acclaimed director Ti West (The Innkeepers, The Sacrament), the horror film stars Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, Emma.), Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2), Jenna Ortega (“You,” 2022’s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as well as Grammy Award® nominee Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi, Don’t Look Up). X will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.96, respectively.
- “That X Factor” Featurette
- “The Farmer’s Daughters” Extended Scene
