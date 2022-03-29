Ti West and A24’s ‘X’ Set To Hit Blu-ray On May 24th Via Lionsgate

Representing filmmaker Ti West’s long-awaited return to Horror, A24’s X arrives May 24 on

Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate.

From critically acclaimed director Ti West (The Innkeepers, The Sacrament), the horror film stars Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, Emma.), Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2), Jenna Ortega (“You,” 2022’s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as well as Grammy Award® nominee Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi, Don’t Look Up). X will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.96, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts — an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West.

SPECIAL FEATURES

“That X Factor” Featurette

“The Farmer’s Daughters” Extended Scene

