ICE NINE KILLS Set To Launch ‘SILVER SCREAM CON’ This Summer!

Chart topping, horror themed outfit, Ice Nine Kills are proud to announce the inaugural edition of a brand new horror convention, SILVER SCREAM CON. Curated by the band, the convention will celebrate all things horror and will take place August 26th – August 28th at The DoubleTree Boston North Shore Hotel in Danvers in the band’s home state of Massachusetts. Featuring genre icons

Kane Hodder (Jason from Friday the 13th 7-10 – Hatchet)

Nick Castle (Original Michael Myers from John Carptenter’s Halloween)

Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, Riverdale)

James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers from Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends)

Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 + 5 – Hatchet – Rob Zombie’s’ Halloween 1 + 2)

Twiztid

Spencer Charnas

And more to be announced for a packed weekend of exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, discussion panels, scary-oke and an intimate live show from Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are on sale now at silverscreamcon.com.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Ice Nine Kills creative visionary and frontman, Spencer Charnas shares: “The Silver Scream Con will bring horror fanatics and INK fans from all over the world together to celebrate their love of on-screen slaughter. This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the incredible stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”

Ice Nine Kills put their bloody fingerprints all over THE SILVER SCREAM CON and pay homage to the celluloid classics that first possessed singer Spencer Charnas as a kid. In 2022, that demented love blossoms into the first INK-curated horror convention!

At the first-ever SILVER SCREAM CON, movie lovers, casual fans, and INK’s beloved “psychos” will chop it up in August with the stars and stars of legendary horror franchises, including meet-and-greets, photo-ops, cosplay, live music, and surprises.

ABOUT ICE NINE KILLS

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, Ice Nine Kills celebrate pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of iconic horror on 2018’s The Silver Scream which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single “A Grave Mistake” and Top 20 hit “Savages”.

The phenomenally successful follow-up, ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ scored Ice Nine Kills their first Top 20 position (#18) on the Billboard Top 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 62 million cross-platform streams to date and 6.6 million YouTube views for singles “Hip To Be Scared”, “Assault & Batteries”, “Rainy Day” “Funeral Derangements” and, most recently, “Take Your Pick”.

The band’s synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to Slipknot and Rob Zombie. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their “Merry Axe-mas” mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, The Silver Stream be nominated for 5 awards at this year’s Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of Judges Choice, Best Sound, Best Supporting Performance, Best Cinematography, and Best Feature. With over 1.37 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 595 million career streams to date, and over 152 million views on YouTube the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most vicious forces.

