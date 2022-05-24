FOZZY Announces 20-Date U.S. and Canada ‘Save The World’ Fall Tour

Seasoned rockers FOZZY, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has announced a fall leg of their headlining Save The World Tour supporting their celebrated new studio album, Boombox (Read Icon Vs. Icon’s review here). The 20-date outing, featuring special guests No Resolve and GFM, kicks off September 8th in Columbus, OH and will travel throughout the U.S. and Canada stopping in such cities as Louisville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia before wrapping October 10th in Virginia Beach.

See below for full list of tour dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 25th with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27th at 10am EST. Visit https://fozzyrock.com/tour for more info and to purchase tickets.

“2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” shares Jericho. “From ‘Judas’ going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”

Just released May 6th via The Century Family/Sony, Boombox, the band’s eighth full-length studio album and follow-up to their massive 2017 album Judas, entered the Neilson Current Hard Music Albums chart at #5and the Current Rock Albums and Current Digital Albums charts at #19 and has already amassed nearly 14 million total streams. Boombox features Fozzy’s anthemic single “I Still Burn,” their newest Top 20 hit at Mainstream Rock radio. The official music video for “I Still Burn” also recently eclipsed 1 million views – PRESS HERE to watch. The 12-track collection, produced by Johnny Andrews, also features the Top 10 singles“Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.”

PRESS HERE to listen to Boombox.

After touring the world and building a loyal fanbase for the better part of twenty years, Fozzy — Chris Jericho (lead vocals), Rich Ward (guitar, vocals), Billy Grey (guitar), PJ Farley(bass), Grant Brooks (Drums) — is the epitome of what a killer rock n roll band should be: catchy, groovy, hooky, sweaty, and most importantly, a great effen time! In addition to their own successful headline tours, Fozzy has also shared the stage in recent years with the likes of Metallica, KISS, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Three Days Grace, and many more. These five seasoned pros light up every stage they play on with their electricity and charisma, making Fozzy one of the hottest rock acts in the world today. And now with six consecutive Top 20 singles, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on Modern Rock Radio.

FOZZY TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 8 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Friday, September 9 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Saturday, September 10 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Sunday, September 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

Monday, September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

Thursday, September 15 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

Friday, September 16 – Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

Saturday, September 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Sunday, September 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Monday, September 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Thursday, September 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Friday, September 30 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Saturday, October 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Sunday, October 2 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Monday, October 3 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

Thursday, October 6 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

Friday, October 7 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Saturday, October 8 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sunday, October 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, October 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

