JACK BLACK To Be Honored With “Comedic Genius Award” At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV has revealed that legendary actor, comedian and musician Jack Black will be honored with the “Comedic Genius Award” at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hosted by actress and musician Vanessa Hudgens, the epic one-night event will kick off LIVE from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PM with Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams, immediately following at 10PM ET/PT.

Black will become the fifth recipient of the highly-coveted award, which honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large. He joins an impressive roster of past comedic trailblazers who have received the award, including Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015), Will Ferrell (2013) and Sasha Baron Cohen (2021).

Jack Black has cemented himself as one of the most versatile and sought-after talents in entertainment with an illustrious career that includes projects in film, television, music, and more. Most recently, he can be heard in Netflix’s Apollo 10 ½, directed by Richard Linklater. He reprised his role opposite Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: The Next Level, the highly-anticipated follow up film to 2017’s global smash hit Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Additionally, Black is behind the viral YouTube channel Jablinski Games, which launched in 2018 and reached one million subscribers in just days. Black also continues to tour internationally as the lead singer of the rock-folk comedy group Tenacious D, which he created with longtime friend and collaborator Kyle Gass. Black can next be seen in Lionsgate’s Borderlands, a science fiction action comedy film based on the popular video game.

Their fourth studio album, Post-Apocalypto, is available across streaming platforms. In conjunction with the album’s release, the duo also released an original six-episode animated series called Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, which was illustrated frame-by-frame entirely by Black and released on YouTube. Additionally, in September 2020, they will release the final piece of the Post-Apocalypto universe, Post-Apocalypto: The Graphic Novel which Jack Black drew and Kyle Gass wrote, complete with accompanied audio. a The band’s additional projects include the early feature film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny and two follow-up documentaries, The Making of ‘The Pick of Destiny’ and D Tour: A Tenacious Documentary, which focused on the band’s world tour in support of their film and soundtrack.

Previously, Black could be heard as the voice of “Po” in all three installments of DreamWorks Animation’s smash franchise Kung Fu Panda and starred as “R.L. Stein” in Sony Pictures’ hit movie Goosebumps. He also starred in the critically-acclaimed independent film Bernie, a role for which he earned a 2013 Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical” and a 2013 Independent Spirit Awards nomination for “Best Male Lead.” Additionally, he topped the box office with Tropic Thunder, School of Rock (which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical”) and the Academy Award-winning blockbuster film King Kong.

In September 2018, Black received a star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame for his storied film career, which has included roles in Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, The Polka King, The D Train, Gulliver’s Travels, The Big Year, The Muppets, Nacho Libre, Bob Roberts, High Fidelity, Saving Silverman, Year One, Shallow Hal, Ice Age, Orange County, Envy, Shark Tale, and The Holiday.

Sponsors of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include SONIC® Drive-In and TOSTITOS™.

Executive Producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

