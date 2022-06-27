Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Announce New Dates For ‘Trinity Of Terror’ Tour

After a widely celebrated sold-out run earlier this year, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced that they will reunite this summer for a second leg of their triple co-headline North American tour, Trinity Of Terror. The new tour dates will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock once again bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests Crown The Empire [full itinerary below].

The upcoming dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on September 3rd at Omaha’s Liberty First Credit Union Arena and make stops in Cleveland, Scranton, Asheville, Milwaukee and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Cincinnati’s ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 18th. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 28th at 10:00AM ET with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday, June 30th at 10:00AM local time. For tickets and more information, visitwww.trinityofterrortour.com.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ICE NINE KILLS

“TRINITY OF TERROR” LEG 2 TOUR DATES

August 30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September 3 – Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

September 4 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

September 6 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

September 7 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 9 – Scranton, PA – Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

September 11 – Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena

September 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

September 14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 16 – Bonner Springs, MO – Azura Amphitheater

September 17 – Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena

September 18 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock*

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

# Radio Show | * Festival Date

(October 7 – No Black Veil Brides)

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.