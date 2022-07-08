SEETHER Joins Forces With GAVIN ROSSDALE For New Version of “What Would You Do?”

Heavy rock titans Seether have shared a brand-new version of “What Would You Do?” featuring famed rock vocalist Gavin Rossdale of Bush. Seether’s lead vocalist, Shaun Morgan and Rossdale, trade verses and meld seamlessly on the track’s ferocious choruses. Listen and watch the visualizer for “What Would You Do?” featuring Gavin Rossdale below!

“It’s truly an honour for us to have Gavin sing on this new track as we have been fans of his for decades and we are humbled that he would even agree to be a part of it. He is an icon in rock music who brought an amazing performance to help elevate the song and we are extremely grateful to him,” says Shaun Morgan.

Seether’s “What Would You Do?” originally appeared on last year’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP and is included on the just released Deluxe Edition of the band’s acclaimed 2020 album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. Watch Seether’s official, horror-inflected video for “What Would You Do?” HERE.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum, (“If you want peace, Prepare for war”) spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band’s storied career.

Bursting with the band’s signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that comprises the album’s expanded deluxe edition underscores Shaun Morgan’s status as one of rock’s most prolific and successful songwriters.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence.

SEETHER ON TOUR:

July 16 Q Casino – Dubuque, IA

July 17 Inkcarceration Festival – Mansfield, OH

July 22 Fond Du Lac County Fair – Fond Du Lac, WI

July 23 Waukesha County Fair – Waukesha, WI

Aug 19 Brown County Fairgrounds – Aberdeen, SD

Sep 03 Rocklahoma Festival – Prior, OK

Sep 11 Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 – Alton, VA

