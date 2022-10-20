OZZY OSBOURNE: The Theme of ‘Patient Number 9’ Album Detailed Via Todd McFarlane Comic Book!

To learn about what inspired the theme for OZZY OSBOURNE’s PATIENT NUMBER 9 album, look no further than the 26-page comic book available solely in some limited-edition album packages. Featuring a story by Todd McFarlane and illustrations by Jonathan Glapion (the beautiful haunting interior pages were painted by Glapion with a striking cover provided by McFarlane), the comic book was initially available only in record stores and online.

The story tells how OSBOURNE is trapped in an asylum with no way out, he’s tortured by the doctors, abused by the patients, and hunted by a horrific creature born from his shattered mind. The comic book serves as the prequel to the McFarlane-directed video for the album’s first single and title track” Patient Number 9.” The Limited Edition CD + Comic Book bundle is now being sold at more than 600 comic book stores throughout North America (click here to find a local store).

PATIENT NUMBER 9–released September 9 and marking OZZY’s 13th solo studio album–triumphantly sets new career highs for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter. The critically acclaimed album has topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at #1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy’s first #1 ever on this chart), Top Current Album Sales (another first), Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at #1 in Canada (OZZY’s first-ever #1 there); career high #2 entries in the UK, Australia, Finland and Italy; #6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; #8 in Belgium; and #14 France. Other highlights include #2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; #3 in Switzerland; and #4 in Norway.

Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, OZZYwelcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujilloof Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.