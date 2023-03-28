THE HAUNT Unleash Fiery New Track “This Won’t Go Over Well” — Set To Tour With Mike’s Dead

Fast rising alt-rock buzzband The Haunt, led by siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [guitar, production] have announced a 13-city tour in support of dark trap rocker Mike’s Dead.

The announcement comes on the heels of a thrilling third single since signing to Nettwerk, which previously issued their scintillating cover of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good,” featuring labelmate DYLYN, and “Shake,” the hypnotic first offering from the group’s forthcoming debut album.

Produced by Maxamillion Haunt and Nick Lewert, “This Won’t Go Over Well” finds the band perfecting their signature blend of melody and mayhem.

“I originally wrote this song as a diss track… The first lyric that I wrote was “I know this won’t go over well” cause I was about to go in…” shares Anastasia Haunt.

The accompanying music video dances in between the seams of the seedy elegance of the halls and hallmarks of Hollywood. The Boulevard at night is ripe.

Rounded out by Nat Smallish [bass], and Nick Lewert [drums], The Haunt also announced a pair of shows, May 23 & 24, supporting ‘90s icons Filter (“Hey Man, Nice Shot”) before linking up with Mike’s Dead (“Six Feet”).

The Haunt Tour Dates

5/23: Atlanta, GA – 37 Main+

5/24: Asheville, NC – Salvage Station+

5/25: Pontiac, MI – Crofoot (Pike Room)*

5/28: Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground*

5/30: New York, NY – Mercury Lounge*

5/31: Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*

6/01: Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts*

6/03: Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong*

6/04: Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*

6/06: Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Purgatory)*

6/07: Orlando, FL – Level 13*

6/09: Nashville, TN – The End*

6/10: Louisville, KY – Zanzabar*

6/12: Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen*

6/13: Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

+Support for Filter

* Support for Mike’s Dead

Tickets: thehauntband.com

About The Haunt:

Blossoming between shadows and sunshine, beauty resides in the midst of extremes. Manipulating textures of dark and light, The Haunt balance smoky and soulful vocals with cinematic soundscapes underpinned by shuddering rock, glitchy synth transmissions, and gothic electronic nuances. The Haunt conjure a singular vision equally steeped in alt-pop noir and controlled industrial chaos.

The Haunt gained traction with the 2018 self-titled EP, touring with everyone from Palaye Royale to The Hu and The Struts. Picking up the pace, 2019’s “Cigarettes & Feelings” amassed over 10 million Spotify streams. In 2021, they collaborated with Matt Good [Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens, Hollywood Undead] on the Social Intercourse EP, and it arrived to widespread acclaim. They emerged as a dynamic and dangerous force as visceral as they are vulnerable and vital.

Now with over 20 million streams and earning acclaim from Revolver, Outburn, Alternative Press, and many others, this unpredictable union powers a series of 2023 releases for Nettwerk Music Group produced by Maxamillion Haunt, Nick Lewert, Grammy Nominated Kevin Thrasher (Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182), and Seth Reger of the Grammy Award-Winning production group The Stereotypes.

https://linktr.ee/thehaunt

http://www.thehauntband.com

http://www.instagram.com/wearethehaunt

https://www.tiktok.com/@wearethehaunt