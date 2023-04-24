ALTER BRIDGE Announce North American Tour Featuring SEVENDUST and MAMMOTH WVH

With the recent completion of their successful 30-city North American Pawns & Kings Tour, rockers Alter Bridge are announcing the next leg of dates in the NA market. Keeping the family vibe going from the last tour, longtime friends Sevendust and recent tourmates Mammoth WVH will be joining Alter Bridge on this run. The tour kicks off August 1st in Buffalo, NY and end August 31st in Council Bluffs, IA. The tour will make stops in Asbury Park, NJ; Richmond, VA; Quebec City, QC and San Antonio, TX to name a few markets. MJT – the Long Island trio of brothers – will join the last seven stops of the tour. Tickets will be available everywhere starting Friday, April 28th.

Complete individual routing, ticket information and VIP experiences for each band for the shows can be found on each band’s website listed below:

Alter Bridge: https://alterbridge.com

Sevendust: https://sevendust.com

Mammoth WVH: https://mammothwvh.com

ALTER BRIDGE ON TOUR:

Aug 1 – BUFFALO, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex ^

Aug 2 – ASBURY PARK, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

Aug 4 – CHARLESTOWN, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *^

Aug 5 – GRANTVILLE, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors ^

Aug 7 – RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

Aug 8 – CLEVELAND, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^

Aug 10 – QUEBEC CITY, QC – Agora Port de Québec ^

Aug 12 – MASHANTUCKET, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) ^

Aug 13 – JOHNSTOWN, PA – 1st Summit Arena ^

Aug 16 – SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois State Fair #^

Aug 17 – FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JJ’s Live *^

Aug 19 – CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater ^

Aug 20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

Aug 22 – MEMPHIS, TN – Orpheum Theatre *

Aug 23 – CINCINNATI, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Aug 25 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Aug 26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – The Eagles Ballroom *

Aug 28 – FARGO, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

Aug 29 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Fillmore *

Aug 31 – COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove *

* No Mammoth WVH

# No Sevendust

^ No MJT

Alter Bridge is touring in support of their seventh studio album Pawns & Kings that was released worldwide on October 14th. The new album – from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums – continues to build on the sound that the band’s faithful have grown to love from the band. The band has released official videos for “Holiday” and “Silver Tongue” as well as lyric videos for the title track “Pawns & Kings,” the popular “Sin After Sin” and album opener “This Is War.” These songs all found their way into the band’s set list during the last tour. Pawns & Kings found its way on numerous 2022 year-end lists around the world and was produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. More information about Pawns & Kings as well as the upcoming tour dates can be found at: https://alterbridge.com.

Sevendust recently announced their fourteenth studio album Truth Killer scheduled for worldwide release on July 28th. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated legends – comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – sound as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. The band released a video for the track “Fence” that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/NixNsandZ34. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returned to produce Truth Killer. The new album is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: http://lnk.to/Sevendust-TruthKiller and information about all upcoming Sevendust dates as well as VIP information can be found at https://sevendust.com.

Mammoth WVH is hitting the road in support of their recently announced sophomore album Mammoth II – scheduled for release on August 4th. The new album was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and continues the tradition of band mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation/vocals himself. Mammoth II is produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette and a video for the debut single “Another Celebration At The End of The World” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE. Wolfgang has plenty of touring coming up and will be jumping off select tour dates on the Alter Bridge tour to honor his previously announced commitments opening for Metallica on their 2023/2024 tour dates. Mammoth II is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: https://MammothWVH.lnk.to/MammothIIPR and information about all upcoming tour dates can be found here: https://mammothwvh.com.

About Alter Bridge:

Alter Bridge have steadily climbed to the forefront of hard rock worldwide. They’ve exceeded all expectations and benchmarks with over a billion streams, millions of units sold, glowing critical acclaim, real estate on the covers of Classic Rock Magazine and Guitar World, and storied sets at Royal Albert Hall, the O2 Arena and Download Festival. On this journey, 2004’s debut LP One Day Remainsbowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 and went gold. In 2007, Blackbird’s title track took flight on the wings of the “Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time,” as voted in Guitarist Magazine, while countless fans etched its lyrics and logo onto their bodies. That album also recently went gold in the United Kingdom. Critical plaudits surrounded the 2013 opus Fortress with “5-out-of-5 stars” from KERRANG!and Total Guitar, as well as Eddie Trunk’s declaration of, “A Top 10 album of the last 10 years.” 2016’s The Last Hero saw them return to the Top 10 on the Top 200. Maintaining this momentum, Walk The Sky made impressions around the globe when it reached #1 on the US Billboard Top Albums, Top 200 Alternative Albums, Top 200 Hard Rock Albums and Top 200 Rock Albums charts, as well as #1 on Canada’s Top Hard Music Albums chart. The album also hit #1 on the Swiss Album charts, landed in the Top 5 on the Canada, UK, Germany, Austria, Scotland and Switzerland charts and closed out the year on Loudwire’s “The 50 Best Rock Albums of 2019.” These musicians have unassumingly done all of this with a quiet dedication to writing meaningful songs and performing unforgettable shows (and they’ve delivered both with almost alarming consistency). Still, the influential quartet—Myles Kennedy [vocals, guitar], Mark Tremonti [guitar, vocals], Brian Marshall [bass], and Scott Phillips [drums]—ascend to yet another level on 2022’s Pawns & Kings[Napalm Records]. It is the culmination of almost two decades together soaked in blood, sweat, tears, and the triumph earned through never giving up. It represents the bandmates’ dedication to one another and their collective devotion to a devout fanbase.

Find Alter Bridge Online:

Website: www.alterbridge.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alterbridge

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialalterbridge/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alterbridge

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/alterbridgeofficial/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialalterbridge

Spotify: Alter Bridge

Apple Music: Alter Bridge