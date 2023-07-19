CREED To Reunite For SUMMER OF ’99 Cruise — Their First Public Live Performances In Over A Decade!

Legendary rockers Creed have announced their long-awaited return with SUMMER OF ’99 – an immersive rock ‘n’ roll celebration at sea highlighted by the GRAMMY® Award-winning band’s first public live performances in more than a decade.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, SUMMER OF ’99 sails April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Pre-sale Signups are available now through July 26 at 11:59 pm (ET).

Pre-sales (Early Booking Times) will be available July 25-27, with some late signups available on the morning of July 28. The first 500 cabins to book will secure a cabin photo opportunity with Creed. Public On-Sales begin July 28 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at summerof99cruise.com.

Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $200 per person through September 18 (while supplies last).

Heralded last week with a series of viral teasers that lit up social media, SUMMER OF ’99 CRUISE will see Creed – the band comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips – reuniting for the first time since 2012 for two unique live performances under the Caribbean stars on Norwegian Pearl’s Pool Deck stage. The once-in-a-lifetime festival cruise will further showcase an explosive lineup that includes Very Special Guest 3 Doors Down alongside a stacked all-star bill featuring Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, and hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV’s Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein). SUMMER OF ’99 CRUISE will also feature an exclusive live Q&A with Creed open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party. As if that weren’t enough, all guests will receive an Autographed Commemorative Item signed by Creed prior to the event.

SUMMER OF ’99 CRUISE guests will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas – the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

ABOUT CREED:

The GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band’s enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED’s formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative’s DNA. My Own Prison (1997) is one of the late 20th century’s biggest debuts. Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. Full Circle (2009), released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States.