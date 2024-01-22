“LET’S MAKE A DEAL” To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Special Diamond Jubilee Primetime Episode!

LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME returns on Wednesday, Jan. 24 , at 9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, with a special Diamond Jubilee episode honoring the 60th broadcast anniversary of LET’S MAKE A DEAL as one of the longest-running game shows in television history,

Complete with a rousing opening number, “Working for the Dealin’” led by Wayne Brady and his musical group, “Dëaler,” the special episode offers up over $600,000 in prizes in the show’s trademark games, including a guaranteed $60,000 cash prize, a chance to win an Aston Martin valued at over $300,000, and more, as long as contestants can avoid the dreaded Zonks. The show also pays tribute to its original stars – host and creator Monty Hall and model Carol Merrill – with an antique living room setup from the ‘60s, classic clips and sentimental memories of Monty and Wayne together.

This season of the daytime show also marks Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary of his signature improvisational and musical stylings as host, beginning in 2009. Along with Brady, the cast includes announcer Jonathan Mangum, who is also marking 15 years on the show, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray. LET’S MAKE A DEAL originally premiered on Dec. 30, 1963, hosted by the late Monty Hall, model Carol Merrill and announcer Jay Stewart.

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, the “Let’s Make a Deal Channel,” is available to all Pluto TV viewers featuring episodes 24 hours, seven days a week, and will encore the LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME 60thDiamond Jubilee on Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 3-4 at 7:00 PM, ET/PT.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL is produced by Fremantle and broadcasts weekdays (check local listings), on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. John Quinn is the executive producer.