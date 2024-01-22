PIXIES and MODEST MOUSE Join Forces Once More For 2024 Summer Tour!

Indie rock titans Pixies and Modest Mouse announced their 2024 co-headline tour across North America with special guest Cat Power joining on all upcoming dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date run kicks off on Friday, May 31 in Charleston, SC at Firefly Distillery, with stops in Charlotte, Nashville, Toronto, Queens, Chicago, Austin and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 30 in Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green.

The 2024 tour follows the highly successful sold-out 2023 run featuring all three acts, which concluded in San Diego this past September. The 2023 tour included an epic Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles and multiple nights at Pier 17 in New York, along with stops in Napa, Bridgeport, Vail, Seattle and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

PIXIES AND MODEST MOUSE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

Sat Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Jun 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *^

Sat Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun Jun 09 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Tue Jun 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jun 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Jun 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Jun 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Sun Jun 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Jun 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company *

Sat Jun 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Sun Jun 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Mon Jun 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Jun 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jun 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Without Pixies

About Pixies

Pixies have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, having served as a major influence for artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer, and many more. And today, a whole new generation of music fans has been discovering and embracing the band’s “loudquietloud” signature sound. Quirky, catchy melodies have always been Pixies’ calling card; seven genre-defining studio albums, including the Gold-certified Surfer Rosa, and the iconic Platinum Doolittle, considered one of the all-time, quintessential alt/rock albums. Sell-out crowds all over the globe, Pixies’ live shows are unadulterated magic, simultaneously electrifying and lo-fi. Seventy-five minutes of the band playing anything they want, in whatever order they want, the classics and the new gems. And no two Pixies shows are ever the same.

For more information on Pixies please visit:

About Modest Mouse

Having recently completed a sold out 25th anniversary tour for their breakthrough album, 1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West and played a summer ’23 run with Pixies and Cat Power, Modest Mouse continues to prove themselves to be one of the most consistent live acts today. Modest Mouse released their highly anticipated new album, The Golden Casket, on June 25, 2021 via Epic Records. The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band’s unpredictable evolution. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland, the album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.

For more information on Modest Mouse, please visit:

About Cat Power

With a catalogue of songwriting that’s unparalleled in the worlds of indie rock and American music at large—spanning several decades and ten studio albums—Marshall’s work as Cat Power has defied genre and convention, her legacy rippling through the work of a wide range of contemporary musical luminaries ranging from Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and Soccer Mommy to Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen. There’s a rawness and immediacy to Marshall’s music that has stood the test of time, with every new musical missive from her as essential as what’s come before it.

For more information on Cat Power, please visit:

