Rock & Roll Hall of Famers THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Announce ‘The 2024 Tour’

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced The 2024 Tour, which will touch down in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band has not played in several years, beginning with Seattle at the White River Amphitheatre on June 15, 2024. The 2024 Tour will go on to major markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2024, before wrapping in Salt Lake City at the USANA Amphitheater on August 30, 2024.

The Doobie Brothers will also be joined by GRAMMY Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates. A Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Robert Cray and his band have been touring worldwide since 1974, and singer-songwriter Steve Winwood has composed countless hits over the past five decades including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “Back In The High Life Again,” among many others.

Citi is the official card of the Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale begins Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour which had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.

In 2023, the band released a new single, “Lahaina”, their first release since their 2021 album Liberté. The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver, CO Ball Arena Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

About The Doobie Brothers

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.” In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin’ on July 26, 2022.

