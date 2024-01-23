Comedian URZILA CARLSON Announces 2024 ‘Just Jokes’ North American Tour

Comedian Urzila Carlson announced a brand new 2024 national tour – JUST JOKES. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 6-city tour kicks off on April 29 at House of Blues in Houston, TX making stops across North America in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York before wrapping up in Toronto at Royal Theatre on May 11

“Just Jokes is as it says on the label! Just jokes! Come for a show and leave with a sore face from laughing. Switch off and relax”, said Carlson.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, January 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

URZILA CARLSON – JUST JOKES 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Mon Apr 29 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Apr 30 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Thu May 02 – San Francisco, CA – Cobb’s

Sun May 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

Tue May 07 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Thu May 09 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Sat May 11 – Toronto, ON – Royal Theatre

ABOUT URZILA CARLSON

A deadset fan favourite (quite literally), Urzila is now a three-time winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s People’s Choice Award for most tickets sold at the Festival. She is also a household name in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2020, Urzila’s standalone one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Overqualified Loser, was released in 190 countries, the only New Zealand comedian with her own special NETFLIX. This prestigious opportunity has launched many comics’ international careers and introduced Urzila to a new legion of comedy fans.

An undoubted comedy workhorse, Urzila is currently at the top of her touring game. Urzila has sold out two tours of the United Kingdom and a European tour in the last twelve months. Urzila also managed to squeeze in a season at the prestigious invitation-only Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. And 2024 is already shaping up to be as big, with Urzila set to be heard in feature animation Ozi, lending her voice to the character ‘Honkus’ in the film alongside a star-studded cast, including Donald Sutherland, Laura Dern, Ru Paul, and Amandla Stenberg, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. If that dance card isn’t full enough, Carlson is now in the 4th season of her chart-topping podcast, ‘That’s Enough Already!’ where she interviews comedians about what annoys them the most about themselves and others. Guests so far include Jimmy Carr, Sarah Millican, Tim Minchin, Russell Howard and many more.

