VEEPS To Broadcast ‘GILMORE GIRLS’ Reunion ‘I AM ALL IN LIVE’ on January 25th!

Attention GILMORE GIRLS Stans! — Veeps is set to premiere I Am All In Live, a live podcast event hosted by beloved Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson, known for his role as Luke. Taped at the iHeartRadio Theatre in Los Angeles, the event will broadcast on January 25 at 8pm ET. Tickets are $14.99 and free for Veeps All Access subscribers with a seven-day rewatch window.

Patterson will reunite castmates to chat all things Gilmore Girls including Keiko Agena (Lane), Sebastian Bach (Gil), Vanessa Marano (April), and Sally Struthers (Babette). Grab your tickets to join in on all the love, laughs, and witty banter from the comfort of your couch.

Veeps also continues to exclusively livestream featured shows from SF Sketchfest, continuing tonight with Kids In The Hall: Scenes They Wouldn’t Let Us Do (Jan 24), Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins (Feb 2), Hello From Magic Tavern (Feb 3), and The Trav-enture Zone: A Night of Dungeons & Dragons & Also Comedians (Feb 4).

