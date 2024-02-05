Rock Legend ALICE COOPER Returns With “Alice’s Attic” Radio Show

Rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer ALICE COOPER is relaunching his long-running radio show today, Monday, February 5 with a new name and a new syndication partner. “Alice’s Attic” will now be syndicated via Superadio. Cooper will be working with the same creative team from his long-running and much-loved “Nights With Alice Cooper” radio show and the new program will feature a curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional “future classic” song, plus Cooper’s stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.

New shows will air for five hours Monday through Thursday, with reconfigured shows on weekends. Local radio stations throughout the U.S. and Australia are already airing the show, with additional stations there, as well as in Canada and the UK expected to sign on shortly.

“To all of my insane radio minions, I’m BACK. And if you thought 20 years of ‘Nights With Alice Cooper’ was weird, just wait until you get into ‘Alice’s Attic!’ Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We’ve got the same team behind the new show and so you’ll find the show fairly familiar, but we’re all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!”

2024 will be a busy year for Cooper, as he has lots of international touring on deck. He will be headed to Australia in April and to Europe in June and July.

Additionally, Cooper will return to the road in the U.S. for another summer trek with Rob Zombie. All dates are below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Cooper’s 29th album Road is out now via earMUSIC.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

WITH ROB ZOMBIE:

8/20 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

8/22 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/24 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/25 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

8/27 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

8/30 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/31 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

9/1 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/4 — Syracuse, NY — Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/6 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

9/7 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/10 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

9/11 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/14 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/15 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/17 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

9/18 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena