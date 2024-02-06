SEAN PAUL Announces Dates For ‘Greatest Tour 2024’

One of dancehall and reggae’s most prolific artists of all time Sean Paul announced his highly anticipated Greatest Tour 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date tour kicks off on May 2 in Orlando at House of Blues, with stops across the U.S. in Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 16 in Charlotte at The Fillmore. The Greatest Tour announcement follows Sean recently wrapping up several tour dates across New Zealand and Australia to kick off 2024.

Across seven studio albums and counting, Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs and street dances in Kingston, Jamaica to the top of the charts, packing some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries. Only Sean has the distinction of being the first Jamaican to play shows in Uzbekistan and Burkino.

Last week, Sean released the music video for his latest track, Greatest (Dutty Money Riddim).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 9 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, an exclusive merchandise item, autographed poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

GREATEST TOUR DATES 2024:

Thu May 02 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

Fri May 03 — Miami, FL — The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun May 05 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue May 07 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Thu May 09 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Fri May 10 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun May 12 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Tue May 14 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 15 — Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

Fri May 17 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans

Sat May 18 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Sun May 19 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mon May 20 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Thu May 23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat May 25 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues Las Vegas

Sun May 26 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Thu May 30 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Fri May 31 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat Jun 01 — San Diego, CA — SOMA San Diego

Sun Jun 02 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Fri Jun 14 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sun Jun 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

About Sean Paul:

Sean Paul, the multi-award-winning Jamaican-born, international dancehall/reggae icon, is renowned for his infectious beats and electrifying performances that captivate audiences worldwide. With a string of chart-topping hits, Sean Paul has collaborated with esteemed artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and Sia, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess. Continuously breaking barriers, Sean Paul’s unique blend of reggae and dancehall continues to dominate global charts and streaming platforms, solidifying his status as a music industry powerhouse. Recently recognized with nominations for the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Lo Nuestro Award, Sean Paul remains at the forefront of contemporary music, inspiring generations with his unparalleled talent and infectious energy.

