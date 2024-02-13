Jim Henson’s LABYRINTH Returns To Theaters Nationwide In March 2024!

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with the 1986 fantasy epic “Labyrinth”—returning to theaters nationwide on Wednesday, March 6 and Sunday, March 10. — GET TICKETS!

Frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend night, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenager with an active imagination, summons the Goblins to take her baby stepbrother away. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie). Guarding his castle is the labyrinth itself, a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends inhabitants of the Labyrinth, in hopes that their loyalty isn’t just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems.

The film is executive produced by the visionary George Lucas and boasts breathtaking sets and the signature puppetry and effects from director Jim Henson, as well as original music written and performed for the film by David Bowie.

Each Big Screen Classic screening includes an exclusive introduction by renowned film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, exploring the enduring appeal of “Labyrinth,” which has helped cement the film as a true cult classic.