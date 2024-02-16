YELAWOLF Kicks Off Exciting New Era With Single & Video For “Everything”

Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable era, Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder Yelawolf returns with a brand new single and music video entitled “Everything” out today. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE via Slumerican.

He comes out swinging and puts everyone on notice with an incisive and infectious flow. Produced by WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker], bass groans as the keys cycle in an ominous loop. Against this tense backdrop, Yelawolf clears the air and delivers his own state of the union.

He exhales, “I hear people from time to time tell me that I’m underrated or underappreciated. To a certain extent, that’s flattery and endearing, but I also use it as a source of inspiration to keep fucking y’all up.”

With a sticky cadence, his words weigh down on the beat as he urges, “Take off the brakes, I’m raising hell to live in heaven’s dreams, put on that rock ‘n’ roll wedding ring.”

Directed by Patrick Tohill and shot in Nashville, the accompanying visual reflects this raw mood. The black-and-white clip sees Yelawolf arrive at an abandoned building like a general decked out in Saint Laurent head-to-toe, presiding over a group of friends and affiliates ready for anything. This cohort consists of WLPWR, Estevan Oriol, DJ Paul, Baldacci, Edward “OUNZE” Crowe, and others. Meanwhile, Wolf’s DJ and two-time US Disco mix club champion DJ Klever pilots the turntables with ace-level precision, augmenting the beat with slick scratching.

“I don’t care if people fucking sleep on me. I’m still the same old me. I’m not worried about any of these fools. That’s the real. The video is amazing. With the black-and white, it’s very Ansel Adams. We have beautiful cars, and everyone is well-dressed juxtaposed to these projects. I’m just speaking my mind.” — Yelawolf on “Everything”

“Everything” just sets the stage for more to come.

Last fall, he initially teased this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.”

Yelawolf is prepared for war in 2024…

MORE ABOUT YELAWOLF:

Continuing a wild ride from humble beginnings in Gadsen, Alabama to the forefront of popular culture, Yelawolf certainly has a lot to say. The Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder has consistently asserted himself as an outlier and outlaw without comparison. He catalyzed his breakthrough via Radioactive (rated a coveted “4.5-out-of-5 stars” by The Source). The gold-certified Love Story bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200 highlighted by platinum singles “Till It’s Gone” and “Best Friend” [feat. Eminem]. He maintained his momentum with Trial By Fire and Ghetto Cowboy, spawning the platinum-certified “You and Me.” He emerged as the rare artist versatile enough to deliver The Slumdon Bridge EP with Ed Sheeran and Psycho White EP with Travis Barker. A$AP Rocky, Big Boi, blink-182, Eminem, Juicy J, Korn, and Tech N9ne have sought him out for verses. His albums have welcomed Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wynonna Judd, Kid Rock, Killer Mike, Raekwon, and Diplo. Frequent collaborator Jelly Roll pledged his allegiance with Slumerican ink! Plus, Slumerican’s catalog expanded with releases by DJ Paul and Struggle Jennings. In 2022, he dropped his full-length rock LP, Sometimes Y, with multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and artist Shooter Jennings. Yelawolf has built Slumerican into a worldwide merchandise empire and his Creek Water Whiskey into a nationally distributed spirits brand, performed on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, guested on MTV’s Ridiculousness, appeared in Peanut Butter Falcon, and toured with Deftones and more. However, he ups the ante in 2024 with more to come.