JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Announces European and UK Legs of ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Renowned musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake announces the long awaited European and UK leg of his momentous The Forget Tomorrow World Tour with thirteen new shows in 8 countries. Produced by Live Nation, stops include performances in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and France.

Additionally, the multi-award-winning artist releases his new track “Drown” via RCA Records – click HERE to listen. Written by TImberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Henry Walter, Amy Allen, Kenyon Dixon and produced by Louis Bell, Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd).

The tour now includes a significant 67 global shows spanning from April through December of this year. In North America, 22 performances have already sold out, and over 550,000 tickets have sold for the U.S. shows.

Timberlake will perform fan-favorite hits along with songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was such as “Selfish” and his latest single “Drown” out now. His sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th, pre-order HERE.

Last month, Timberlake dropped his single and music video “Selfish”, which garnered over 57 million worldwide streams and over 14 million views on YouTube. Justin Timberlake also made a special musical guest performance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where he performed his single “Selfish” and “Sanctified” feat. Tobe Nwigwe.

EUROPE TICKETS: Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, 1-March at 10am local times at justintimberlake.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Belgium, France, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden starting from Tues, Feb 27th at 10am Local. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, March 1st at 9am GMT. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for all shows are available now at justintimberlake.com.

The tour begins in North America with 30 performances and back to back nights in multiple cities due to phenomenal fan demand. Timberlake then arrives in Europe on July 26 in Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena Kraków and continues to several countries including Berlin, Germany; London, UK; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden and more before wrapping up in Lyon – Décines, France at LDLC Arena on September 6th. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour returns to North America on October 7th and continues with 23 additional performances. The global run wraps in Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.eu.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA – SUMMER 2024

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

EUROPE/UK – SUMMER 2024

Fri Jul 26 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków– JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena – JUST ADDED

NORTH AMERICA – FALL 2024

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Dec 10 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Additional cities and date information to follow. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: justintimberlake.com

ABOUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z. He’s garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.