Whiskey Myers Adds New 2024 Tour Dates

As multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers prepare to kick off a year of heavy touring on March 8, with a headlining RodeoHouston appearance in front of more than 70,000 fans on March 11, the genre-bending group praised by POLLSTAR for “taking a regional movement global” now announces the addition of new dates running through the summer. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now, with the new run of shows on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.

Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, SOUTHALL, Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint.

In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association. Tickets are available HERE.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour

* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.

^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan

Previously Announced Dates:

March 8 Bossier, La. || Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 9 Biloxi, Miss. || Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 11 Houston, Texas || RodeoHouston ~

April 5 Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena*

April 6 Memphis, Tenn. || Grind City Music Festival ~

April 12 Gonzales, Texas || Cattle Country Fest ~

April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival

May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena

May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena

May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse

May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center

May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center

May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP

May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater ~

May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater ~

Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair ~

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond^ ~

New Dates:

June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl ~

June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 22 Wheatland, Calif. || Hard Rock Live

July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theatre

July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center

Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage

~ Not a Live Nation Date

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 2 million albums and amassed over 2.8 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team,” among several others. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”