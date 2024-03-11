311 Announce Unity Tour With Special Guests AWOLNATION

Legendary rockers 311 have announced their upcoming summer tour with special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. The tour kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston, Costa Mesa, and more before wrapping up in Redmond, WA on August 31.

311 Nation, the band’s official fan community, get first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP packages which include Meet & Greets with 311 along with special exclusive merchandise. Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

311 Nation fan club pre-sale tickets and VIP packages available March 12 @ 10am local

Spotify pre-sale tickets available March 13 @ 10am local

Venue pre-sale tickets available March 14 @ 10am local

All tickets will be on sale March 15 at 10am local time at www.311.com/tour

On the upcoming tour, the band shares, “We’re stoked to bring back the Unity Tour! This tour was a staple of the summer for the band and fans and we can’t wait to experience that atmosphere again with all of you. Joining us on the road will be our friends AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. We’ve got an incredible show in store for you this year so grab your tickets and get ready!”

Unity Tour Dates

July 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

July 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

July 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

July 31 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 6 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 7 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 13 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

August 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 15 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 17 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 18 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

August 20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

August 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 27 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

August 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

August 31 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

* 311 and Neon Trees only

To celebrate 311 Day, 311’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk is now live. With a setlist that includes fan favorites “Amber”, “Down”, “All Mixed Up”, and more, 311 joins the likes of iconic artists such as Harry Styles, The Roots, Paramore, BTS, Justin Bieber, Mac Miller, and more that have previously performed at Tiny Desk.

311’s Tiny Desk performance is available to watch below!

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound – and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

311’s celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD’s and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart – and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio Chart – including three #1 singles: “Down,” “Love Song,” and “Don’t Tread On Me” – along with ”Amber,” “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original,” “Creatures For Awhile,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset in July.”

For more info, visit 311.com