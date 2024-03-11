GIN BLOSSOMS and TOAD THE WET SPROCKET Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Acclaimed multi-platinum selling alternative rock bands, Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket, have announced their co-headlining summer tour. The 15-date trek kicks off Thursday, August 1 in Wisconsin and will see the “Hey Jealousy” and “Walk On the Ocean” hitmakers, respectively, take amphitheaters and theater stages across the Midwest and East Coast. Additionally, they’ll be joined by special guest alternative rockers Vertical Horizon, the multi-platinum band known for their chart-topping songs such as “Everything You Want,” among others. Ticket on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am local time.

“We have a lot of history with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it’s always fun to perform with them,” says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. “I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I’m looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock.” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues, “The summer tour with our fabulous pals Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon will simply be the greatest night of your life!”

Toad The Wet Sprocket shares, “In August of 1992, we embarked on our first headlining shows where we got to pick an opening band for the whole tour. There was a tremendous amount of buzz about a band from Arizona called Gin Blossoms. A mutual friend had given us an advance copy of their first EP Up and Crumbling back in 1991, and we all loved it. That tour was the beginning of over 30 years of us playing shows together. There was always a spirit of friendly competition between our two bands, and also wonderful support for each other as the audience for this music continued to grow. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our album Dulcinea, it is fitting that we mark this milestone with some of the best friends we made along the way.”

Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon adds, “We’ve had so much fun touring with our dear friends Gin Blossoms in the past, and we’re thrilled to be invited back out on the road with them again this summer. It will also be wonderful to finally play shows with Toad The Wet Sprocket after so many years of loving their music.”

TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Thursday, August 1 Oshkosh, WI Waterfest Concert Series Riverside Park – Leach Amphitheater Friday, August 2 La Vista, NE The Astro Saturday, August 3 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater Monday, August 5 Grand Rapids, MI TBA Wednesday, August 7 Cleveland Heights, OH Evans Amphitheater Sunday, August 11 Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater Tuesday, August 13 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre Thursday, August 15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Friday, August 16 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre Saturday, August 17 Sugar Hill, GA The Bowl at Sugar Hill Sunday, August 18 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights Tuesday, August 20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts Thursday, August 22 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion Friday, August 23 Middlefield, CT Powder Ridge Saturday, August 24 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

About Gin Blossoms:

Gin Blossoms, an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including “Allison Road” and “Until I Fall Away.” The band’s follow-up album, Congratulations I’m Sorry (1996), went platinum including the GRAMMY-nominated “As Long as It Matters” and the Top 10 single “Follow You Down.” Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.

About Toad The Wet Sprocket:

Toad The Wet Sprocket – the trio of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning – is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago. This year marks a new milestone in their journey with the 30th anniversary of the 1994 platinum selling album Dulcinea. After the success of fear (1991) the band re-teamed with producer Gavin MacKillop to record an album inspired by the sound that they had developed from their recent touring. Released in 1994, Dulcinea was certified platinum by the RIAA, and both singles “Fall Down” and “Something’s Always Wrong” charted on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. The band will celebrate Dulcinea throughout the year on tour with many songs from “Dulcinea” played in the band’s live set every night on tour. Toad The Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording, and touring on albums over the course of time. After Bread & Circus, they followed with Pale in 1990, fear in ’91, Dulcinea in 1994, and Coil in 1997, as well as some compilations along the way. Their most recent releases are Starting Now (2021), New Constellation (2013), and EP The Architect of Ruin (2015). In 2023, they released the remastered greatest hits album All You Want. ToadTheWetSprocket.com and @ToadTheWetSprocket

About Vertical Horizon:

Vertical Horizon was founded in the early 1990s, but it was seven years before lead singer Matt Scannell’s songs became the radio hits that brought the popular grass roots band to national attention. Vertical Horizon released three albums independently (There and Back Again, Running on Ice, and Live Stages) and toured extensively before signing with RCA Records in 1998. In 1999, they released their breakout album, Everything You Want, which went on to sell more than two million copies. The second single off the CD, the title track “Everything You Want,” captured the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Top 40 charts, and became Billboard’s Most Played Single of 2000. Having carved out a page in the annals of music history the band garnered further radio attention with “You’re a God” (#4 on Billboard’s Adult Chart) and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning).” In 2005, “Best I Ever Had” became a top 20 country hit for country star Gary Allan. Their 2009 album Burning the Days was critically acclaimed and produced two Hot AC radio singles, “Save Me from Myself” and “The Lucky One.” In 2013, Vertical Horizon released Echos From the Underground, named after a lyric from the song “Evermore.” In February 2018, Vertical Horizon released their latest album, The Lost Mile.