KITTIE Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Single “WE ARE SHADOWS”

Glass-ceiling-shattering original Queens of Metal, KITTIE has unleashed “We Are Shadows,” a powerful follow-up to their explosive comeback single “Eyes Wide Open” released in February via new label home, Sumerian Records. The new track continues the band’s triumphant return offering a further look into their musical evolution after a 13-year hiatus.

“We Are Shadows” speaks to the fading certainty in a world shrouded by looming challenges and increasing division. Both a reflection and a reckoning—a compelling narrative crafted with the band’s signature intensity and a profound lyrical depth “We Are Shadows is about the uncertainty of a future that we can no longer control. We have come to a critical place in life and in our world, and much like an eclipse overtaking the sun, we are losing the light,” Kittie frontwoman and guitarist, Morgan Lander shares “The image of shadows slowly fading in the evening darkness, and the analogy of ‘us’ as shadows in the night really illustrates the possibility of slowly fading into oblivion. It is not a song of hope however, it’s a song of coming to terms with the damage we do and acceptance of our fate. We’ve let darkness take hold, and so we are resolved to fade in the night with it.”

Stream “We Are Shadows” HERE and watch the official music video below.

Kittie will play multiple North American Festivals this year, including Sick New World, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Havoc Fest, and FEQ. Full information can be found HERE.

“We Are Shadows” is now available across all digital streaming platforms, and listeners are invited to experience the commanding presence that Kittie – completed by co-founder and drummer, Mercedes Lander, guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic – has long been celebrated for. As they continue to write their next chapter, Kittie cement their status as true metal icons, never pulling any punches whilst boldly exploring the depths of their artistry.

ABOUT KITTIE

When you discovered Canadian bashers, Kittie, has a direct influence on how you see them. For those that were on board from the beginning with the Spit album, released in 1999, Kittie was considered part of the nu-metal movement. Going into their later albums, In The Black (2009) and I’ve Failed You (2011), the band had evolved into something far more sinister, and were viewed as a serious full-on metal outfit. Just as they seemed to be hitting their stride six albums into their career, however, Kittieslowly disappeared from the scene in the wake of touring for I’ve Failed You. The silence was eventually dubbed an “indefinite hiatus” by the band, broken only by a one-off hometown show in London, Ontario in 2017, and the release of the documentary, Kittie: Origins/Evolutions, in 2018. Until now…

Thirteen years later, that silence has been broken in earnest. Vocalist and guitarist, Morgan Lander, drummer Mercedes Lander, guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic maintain that Kittie did not break up because it is an ingrained part of their identity. The documentary and the one-off show in London were intended as a cap on everything, leaving a big question mark at what might happen down the road. Offers from promoters to do some shows in 2022 and 2023, including the sell-out, inaugural Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, were enough to convince Kittie to dust off their instruments, resulting in a renewed interest in the band and a label deal with Sumerian Records.

When they finally did gather as a unit, it was like putting on a pair of comfortable boots, with no need to break things in before getting down to business.It turns out that thirteen years away has seen the band develop growth in songwriting, arranging, lyrical content and vocal melodies, creating something monstrous and volatile. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Korn), Kittie have finally surfaced and unleashed their first new single, “Eyes Wide Open” on Sumerian Records. With renewed fury and unfathomable sonic brutality, the new era of Kittie has begun.