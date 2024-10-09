GREEN DAY Offers “Demastered” Version of ‘DOOKIE’ On 15 Whacky Formats Including Teddy Ruxpin and Big Mouth Billy Bass!

When an album hits a big milestone like its 30th anniversary, it gets the usual remasters on the usual formats. But Dookie isn’t a usual album. That’s why Green Day and BRAIN collaborated to create DOOKIE DEMASTERED: the album that exploded the format of punk rock, re-exploded onto 15 obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient limited-edition formats, now available for purchase.

Instead of smoothing out its edges and tweaking its dynamic ranges, this version of Dookie has been met­icu­lously mangled to fit on formats with uncom­promis­ing­ly low fidelity, from wax cylinders to answering machines to toothbrushes. The listening experience is unparalleled, sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses. It’s Dookie, the way it was never meant to be heard.

All 15 formats can be played at dookiedemastered.com. Enter the drawing for your chance to buy one. Drawing ends on Friday, October 11th at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

DOOKIE DEMASTERED comes on the heels of Green Day’s massive sold-out Saviors Tour, which hit stadiums worldwide this summer. The band played Dookie and American Idiot in full, along with cuts from their latest album Saviors, and the tour received widespread critical praise.

DEMASTERED FORMATS

Burnout – Player Piano Roll Having A Blast – Floppy Disk Chump – Teddy Ruxpin Longview – Doorbell Welcome To Paradise – Game Boy Cartridge Pulling Teeth – Toothbrush Basket Case – Big Mouth Billy Bass She – HitClip Sassafras Roots – 8-track When I Come Around – Wax Cylinder Coming Clean – X-Ray Record Emenius Sleepus – Answering Machine In The End – MiniDisc F.O.D. – Fisher Price Record All By Myself – Music Box

