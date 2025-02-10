KAT VON D Unveils Dates For 2025 European and UK Tour

Acclaimed musician, tattoo icon, and entrepreneur Kat Von D has announced her highly anticipated EU / UK Tour 2025, set to kick off in early June. Following the success of her 2024 LP and her continued rise in the electronic/pop scenes, Kat is taking her ethereal, infectious sound to fans across Europe and the United Kingdom. Known for her haunting vocals and cinematic, gothic aesthetic, she will perform tracks from her latest album, My Side of the Mountain, including fan-favorite singles “Illusion,” “Por Ti,” “Dead,” and “Truth In Reverse.”
With a growing reputation for immersive, theatrical live performances, this tour promises an unforgettable experience blending music, atmosphere, and emotion.
Artist pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, February 12, at 10 AM local time using the password VAMPIRELOVE, with general sales beginning Friday, February 14, at 10 AM local time. Kat Von D has built a dedicated following not only through her music but also through her artistry and distinct visual storytelling, making each show a unique and intimate experience. Fans eager to witness her spellbinding stage presence can find full tour dates, ticket access, and more at www.katvond.com.
Kat Von D Tour Dates:
4/June – Madrid, Spain – Mon
5/June – Barcelona, Spain – Salamandra
7/June – Pinarella di Cervia, Italy – Rock Planet
8/June – Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31
9/June – Munich, Germany – Technikum
11/June – Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship
12/June – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
13/June – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic – Rock For People Festival
15/June – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
16/June – Paris, France – Alhambra
18/June – London, UK – Scala
19/June – Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
20/June – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
21/June – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
23/June – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
25/June – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
27/June – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
28/June – Gothenburg, Sweden – Liseberg Tivoli-Lila Scen
29/June – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
Kat Von D’s signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart. Her lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. The hype is real, and fans around the globe have been gravitating towards Kat’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music.
Kat Von D website and tour dates at www.KatVonD.com
Order Vinyl, CDs, and Cassettes at us.katvond.store/collections/media
