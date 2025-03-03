BRAD PAISLEY Announces Dates For 2025 “Truck Still Works World Tour”

One of country music’s most talented and decorated artists Brad Paisley will launch the “Truck Still Works World Tour” on May 21, 2025 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The first leg of 16 shows is slated to run through August. Walker Hayes is the special guest on the tour with Avery Anna, Mae Estes and Alexandra Kay sharing the opening slot. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The tour schedule includes Brad’s first-ever shows at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Brad’s fan club presale begins Tues. March 4 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 6 at 10pm local time. The general on sale launches Friday, March 7 at BradPaisley.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Brad’s “Truck Still Works Tour” through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin on Tuesday, March 4 at Noon local. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or the My Verizon App.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to

presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, March 6 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour is named after Brad’s current radio single “Truck Still Works.” The song was written by Brad, Chris Dubois, Will Bundy, Hunter Phelps and Rodney Clawson and was produced by Brad and Luke Wooten. Bob Oermann reviewed the song for MusicRow Magazine, “Paisley suggests that we take that ol’ vehicle out for a spin again to rekindle romance and memories. Warmly nostalgic and rhythm happy.” He debuted the song for television audiences last fall on NBC’s “People’s Choice Country Awards” and the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS.

“Truck Still Works World Tour” Tour Dates:

5-21 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center #

5-22 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater #

5-24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *#

5-29 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

5-30 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest *+

5-31 Everett, WA Angel Of the Winds Arena *+

6-5 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre @ *#

6-6 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre *#

6-7 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park *#

7-10 Ft. Loramie, OH Country Concert festival line up

7-12 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center ++ xx

7-17 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *=

7-18 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *=

7-19 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion *=

7-24 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion @ *=

7-25 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre *=

8-1 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena *=

8-2 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *=

8-3 Clearwater, FL The Baycare Sound @ *= ++

8-8 Arcadia, WI Ashley For the Arts festival line up

* Walker Hayes

# Avery Anna

+ Mae Estes

= Alexandra Kay

@ No Citi & Verizon pre sale

++ non Live Nation show

xx Dylan Scott & Alexandra Kay

On April 13, Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will present the third annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends at Zanies in Nashville benefitting The Store. Tickets are available now HERE .

About Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar’s past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley founded The Store, a free-referral based grocery store that aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope.

Paisley’s additional endeavors include his “American Highway” Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts.

