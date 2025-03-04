POST MALONE Takes The Party To The Parking Lot Wth Free “Travelin’ Tailgate” Events On ‘BIG ASS Stadium Tour’!

9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated global icon Post Malone has announced the Travelin’ Tailgate—Post’s first ever traveling party at select concert dates, bringing fans an unforgettable day of live music, great food, cold Bud Light, exclusive merch, carnival games, BIG ASS photo opportunities, and tattoos by Posty’s personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. Plus, one lucky fan will ride away with the ultimate prize: a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The event, which is open to the public at no cost, is a larger-than-life parking lot party for everyone to enjoy ahead of select BIG ASS Stadium tour dates. From the moment gates open, a DJ will set the tone before transitioning into performances by local artists, keeping the energy high all day long. The parking lot will absolutely turn into a full-scale party.

Presented by T-Mobile, Visa, Oxford Circle Tattoos, Sony, Bud Light and Wilson Sporting Goods, Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate is open to the public and runs from 12 PM – 6 PM at each stop.

TAILGATE DATES:

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

May 9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA- Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

May 31 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

June 8 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

June 13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

For more information visit https://www.postmalone.com/tailgate/

This spring, Post will headline Coachella before hitting the road on his “Big Ass Stadium Tour.” Tickets on sale at livenation.com.

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation’s literary geniuses.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released “Guy For That” featuring Luke Combs, “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of “I Had Some Help” it landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying “the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. The critically acclaimed F-1 Trillion, and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, earned Post 8 2025 GRAMMY® nominations. This spring, Post will headline Coachella before hitting the road on his “Big Ass Stadium” tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall.

In 2023, he released his fifth album AUSTIN. That same year, he garnered a “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” GRAMMY® p.m. Award nomination for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. In 2022, Post released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history”with “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] reaching 20x platinum, or double diamond, in the United States. This makes it the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation.

In 2019, his third full-length album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, arrived at platinum status and eventually went triple platinum. It reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

Post’s catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.