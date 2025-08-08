Freddy’s Back and in 4K! — ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ 7-Film Collection Slashes onto Ultra HD September 30th!

True horror icons never die… they live forever! Such is the case with Freddy Krueger, who returns to haunt the dreams of their children when this chilling 7-film saga becomes available as a 4K UHD collection for the first time! From his first terrifying appearance on Elm Street to his resurrection through nightmares, Freddy unleashes horror across generations – where sleep is no escape, and dreams become deadly.
From New Line Cinema, the collection includes the original seven films – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) – along with the uncut versions of A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Dream Child. The collection also includes an alternate ending of Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmarepresented in anaglyph 3D and complete with 3D glasses in the physical collection.
ABOUT THE 7-FILM COLELECTION:
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Can your nightmares be fatal? In this classic of the horror film genre that launched a movie franchise, a hideously scarred man who was murdered by a lynch mob returns years later in the terrifying nightmares of his killers’ teenaged children. And the dreaming teenagers are starting to die in their sleep.
Cast:
John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Nick Corri, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund
Producers: Robert Shaye
Director: Wes Craven
Screenplay by: Wes Craven
Special Features:
Ready Freddy Focus Points
Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronee Blakley, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher
Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin
Alternate Endings: Scary Ending, Happy Ending, Freddy Ending
The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror
Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street
Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
Freddy’s back… and he wants revenge. When teenager Jesse Walsh moves to Elm Street, Freddy Krueger starts appearing in his nightmares. This time, Freddy takes possession of Jesse’s body whenever the teenager falls asleep, using Jesse to kill—and there’s nothing Jesse can do to stop him.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven
Cast: Mark Patton, Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Clu Galager, Hope Lange, Robert Englund
Producers: Robert Shaye
Director: Jack Sholder
Screenplay by: David Chaskin
Special Features:
Freddy on 8th Street
Heroes and Villains
The Male Witch
Psychosexual Circus
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
Freddy Krueger invades the minds of a new group of teens… and the nightmares begin again. When local teenagers start dying, only Nancy Thompson knows the truth. Now a doctor at the local psychiatric hospital, she is the lone survivor of one of Freddy’s previous killing sprees. It’s a race against time to stop Freddy before he kills again.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven
Cast: Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette, Larry Fishburne, Priscilla Pointer, Craig Wasson, John Saxon, Dick Cavett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Robert Englund
Producers: Robert Shaye, Wes Craven
Director: Chuck Russell
Screenplay by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner, Frank Darabont, Chuck Russell
Story by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner
Special Features:
Behind the Story: Burnout
Behind the Story: Fan Mail
Behind the Story: The House That Freddy Built
Behind the Story: Onward Christian Soldiers
Behind the Story: Snakes and Ladders
Behind the Story: That’s Showbiz
Behind the Story: Trading 8’s
Dokken “Dream Warriors” Music Video
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
Freddy Krueger resurrects—hideously scarred—and returns to haunt the dreams of the teenaged children of the people who lynched him. It’s just a nightmare… but a nightmare that can kill.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven
Cast: Robert Englund
Producers: Robert Shaye, Rachel Talalay
Director: Renny Harlin
Screenplay by: Brian Helgeland, Scott Pierce
Story by: William Kotzwinkle, Brian Helgeland
Special Features:
The Finnish Line
Krueger, Freddy Krueger
Hopeless Chest
Let’s Makeup
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
For five years, a walking nightmare named Freddy Krueger has haunted their sleep—seeking revenge for the horribly disfiguring death he suffered at the hands of the children’s parents. Now, through the dreams of an unborn child, Freddy has resurrected himself… and he’s looking for new victims.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner, William Kotzwinkle, Brian Helgeland
Cast: Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox
Producers: Robert Shaye, Rupert Harvey
Director: Stephen Hopkins
Screenplay by: Leslie Bohem
Story by: John Skipp
Special Features:
Behind the Story: Womb Raiders
Behind the Story: The Sticky Floor
Behind the Story: Take the Stairs
Behind the Story: Hopkins Directs
-
Behind the Story: A Slight Miscalculation
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
In this sixth return to the horrifying world of Elm Street, the town of Springwood decides to forever end Freddy Krueger’s deadly hold on their dreams. Freddy finally confronts the one person he has never been able to defeat—a psychologist who now learns the source of her lifelong nightmares: Freddy’s daughter.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven
Cast: Robert Englund, Lisa Zane, Shon Greenblatt, Lezlie Dean, Yaphet Kotto
Producers: Robert Shaye, Aron Warner
Director: Rachel Talalay
Screenplay by: Michael De Luca
Story by: Rachel Talalay
Special Features:
86’D
Hellraiser
Rachel’s Dream
3D Demise (Includes anaglyph 3D version with glasses)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Ten years after writer/director Wes Craven introduced Freddy Krueger to audiences, the horrifying child killer steps out of the celluloid world to haunt the real life of the actress who once defeated him on screen.
Based on characters by: Wes Craven
Cast: Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Miko Hughes, John Saxon
Producer: Marianne Maddalena
Director: Wes Craven
Screenplay by: Wes Craven
Special Features:
Commentary with Wes Craven
NEW: Boiler Room Confessional
NEW: Freddy’s Footnotes
Becoming a Filmmaker
Filmmaker
An Insane Troupe
The Problem with Sequels
Two Worlds
Welcome to Prime Time: It Really Happened
Welcome to Prime Time: A Childhood Memory
Welcome to Prime Time: Sometime in the Early 80s
Welcome to Prime Time: So It Began
Welcome to Prime Time: Beauty and the Beast
Welcome to Prime Time: Making the Glove
Welcome to Prime Time: Shapeshifter
Welcome to Prime Time: The Shoot
Welcome to Prime Time: The Revolving Room
Welcome to Prime Time: All’s Well That Ends Well
Welcome to Prime Time: Talalay’s Tally
Welcome to Prime Time: It Couldn’t Have Happened
Welcome to Prime Time: Alternate Ending Version
Conclusion: Where Gothic Plots Come From
Conclusion: Why We Like Gothic
Conclusion: Sadomasochism
Conclusion: Freddy vs. Pinhead
Conclusion: Freddy’s Manic Energy
Conclusion: Creating Lasting Characters in Horror
Conclusion: No More Magic Tricks
Conclusion: Monster with Personality
Conclusion: Freddy as Sex Machine
Conclusion: Campfire Stories
