Freddy’s Back and in 4K! — ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ 7-Film Collection Slashes onto Ultra HD September 30th!

True horror icons never die… they live forever! Such is the case with Freddy Krueger, who returns to haunt the dreams of their children when this chilling 7-film saga becomes available as a 4K UHD collection for the first time! From his first terrifying appearance on Elm Street to his resurrection through nightmares, Freddy unleashes horror across generations – where sleep is no escape, and dreams become deadly.

From New Line Cinema, the collection includes the original seven films – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) – along with the uncut versions of A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Dream Child. The collection also includes an alternate ending of Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmarepresented in anaglyph 3D and complete with 3D glasses in the physical collection.

The collection will be available in limited edition collectible steelbook packaging and as a standard 4K collection and will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and more.

4K Ultra HD** showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

ABOUT THE 7-FILM COLELECTION:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Can your nightmares be fatal? In this classic of the horror film genre that launched a movie franchise, a hideously scarred man who was murdered by a lynch mob returns years later in the terrifying nightmares of his killers’ teenaged children. And the dreaming teenagers are starting to die in their sleep.

Cast:

John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Nick Corri, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund

Producers: Robert Shaye

Director: Wes Craven

Screenplay by: Wes Craven

Special Features:

Ready Freddy Focus Points

Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronee Blakley, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher

Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin

Alternate Endings: Scary Ending, Happy Ending, Freddy Ending

The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror

Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street

Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Freddy’s back… and he wants revenge. When teenager Jesse Walsh moves to Elm Street, Freddy Krueger starts appearing in his nightmares. This time, Freddy takes possession of Jesse’s body whenever the teenager falls asleep, using Jesse to kill—and there’s nothing Jesse can do to stop him.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven

Cast: Mark Patton, Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Clu Galager, Hope Lange, Robert Englund

Producers: Robert Shaye

Director: Jack Sholder

Screenplay by: David Chaskin

Special Features:

Freddy on 8th Street

Heroes and Villains

The Male Witch

Psychosexual Circus

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Freddy Krueger invades the minds of a new group of teens… and the nightmares begin again. When local teenagers start dying, only Nancy Thompson knows the truth. Now a doctor at the local psychiatric hospital, she is the lone survivor of one of Freddy’s previous killing sprees. It’s a race against time to stop Freddy before he kills again.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven

Cast: Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette, Larry Fishburne, Priscilla Pointer, Craig Wasson, John Saxon, Dick Cavett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Robert Englund

Producers: Robert Shaye, Wes Craven

Director: Chuck Russell

Screenplay by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner, Frank Darabont, Chuck Russell

Story by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner

Special Features:

Behind the Story: Burnout

Behind the Story: Fan Mail

Behind the Story: The House That Freddy Built

Behind the Story: Onward Christian Soldiers

Behind the Story: Snakes and Ladders

Behind the Story: That’s Showbiz

Behind the Story: Trading 8’s

Dokken “Dream Warriors” Music Video

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Freddy Krueger resurrects—hideously scarred—and returns to haunt the dreams of the teenaged children of the people who lynched him. It’s just a nightmare… but a nightmare that can kill.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven

Cast: Robert Englund

Producers: Robert Shaye, Rachel Talalay

Director: Renny Harlin

Screenplay by: Brian Helgeland, Scott Pierce

Story by: William Kotzwinkle, Brian Helgeland

Special Features:

The Finnish Line

Krueger, Freddy Krueger

Hopeless Chest

Let’s Makeup

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

For five years, a walking nightmare named Freddy Krueger has haunted their sleep—seeking revenge for the horribly disfiguring death he suffered at the hands of the children’s parents. Now, through the dreams of an unborn child, Freddy has resurrected himself… and he’s looking for new victims.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven, Bruce Wagner, William Kotzwinkle, Brian Helgeland

Cast: Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox

Producers: Robert Shaye, Rupert Harvey

Director: Stephen Hopkins

Screenplay by: Leslie Bohem

Story by: John Skipp

Special Features:

Behind the Story: Womb Raiders

Behind the Story: The Sticky Floor

Behind the Story: Take the Stairs

Behind the Story: Hopkins Directs

Behind the Story: A Slight Miscalculation

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

In this sixth return to the horrifying world of Elm Street, the town of Springwood decides to forever end Freddy Krueger’s deadly hold on their dreams. Freddy finally confronts the one person he has never been able to defeat—a psychologist who now learns the source of her lifelong nightmares: Freddy’s daughter.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven

Cast: Robert Englund, Lisa Zane, Shon Greenblatt, Lezlie Dean, Yaphet Kotto

Producers: Robert Shaye, Aron Warner

Director: Rachel Talalay

Screenplay by: Michael De Luca

Story by: Rachel Talalay

Special Features:

86’D

Hellraiser

Rachel’s Dream

3D Demise (Includes anaglyph 3D version with glasses)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Ten years after writer/director Wes Craven introduced Freddy Krueger to audiences, the horrifying child killer steps out of the celluloid world to haunt the real life of the actress who once defeated him on screen.

Based on characters by: Wes Craven

Cast: Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Miko Hughes, John Saxon

Producer: Marianne Maddalena

Director: Wes Craven

Screenplay by: Wes Craven

Special Features:

Commentary with Wes Craven

NEW: Boiler Room Confessional

NEW: Freddy’s Footnotes

Becoming a Filmmaker

Filmmaker

An Insane Troupe

The Problem with Sequels

Two Worlds

Welcome to Prime Time: It Really Happened

Welcome to Prime Time: A Childhood Memory

Welcome to Prime Time: Sometime in the Early 80s

Welcome to Prime Time: So It Began

Welcome to Prime Time: Beauty and the Beast

Welcome to Prime Time: Making the Glove

Welcome to Prime Time: Shapeshifter

Welcome to Prime Time: The Shoot

Welcome to Prime Time: The Revolving Room

Welcome to Prime Time: All’s Well That Ends Well

Welcome to Prime Time: Talalay’s Tally

Welcome to Prime Time: It Couldn’t Have Happened

Welcome to Prime Time: Alternate Ending Version

Conclusion: Where Gothic Plots Come From

Conclusion: Why We Like Gothic

Conclusion: Sadomasochism

Conclusion: Freddy vs. Pinhead

Conclusion: Freddy’s Manic Energy

Conclusion: Creating Lasting Characters in Horror

Conclusion: No More Magic Tricks

Conclusion: Monster with Personality

Conclusion: Freddy as Sex Machine

Conclusion: Campfire Stories