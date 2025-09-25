P.O.D. Unleash Cover of The BEATLES Classic “Don’t Let Me Down”

Platinum-selling superstars P.O.D. – Sonny Sandoval (vocals), Marcos Curiel (guitar), and Traa Daniels (bass) – are back with a powerful twist. The band has unveiled a surprising yet stunning cover of The Beatles’ timeless classic “Don’t Let Me Down.” Their rendition pays tribute to the original while channeling the raw emotion and heavy groove that has made P.O.D. a household name for over two decades. (LISTEN HERE)

“As cliché as it may sound, we’ve always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey,” says Curiel. “Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic “Don’t Let Me Down,” with nothing but the utmost respect. Thank you for helping lay the foundation of what we all know today as rock ‘n roll, pop, and metal.”

P.O.D. will hit the road this fall supporting Daughtry and Seether. All dates are below. Get tickets HERE.

Curiel is eager to get back to the road, saying, “Touring is a gift, a blessing to share P.O.D.’s music live with the world. Absolutely nothing compares to the energy of a crowd feeling and vibing every note. We’re ecstatic to join an amazing lineup that embodies the true essence of rock ‘n’ roll fusing the familiar with the new – a real evolution. We are proud to be part of it. Let’s jam, let’s sing, let’s rock.”

P.O.D. ON TOUR WITH DAUGHTRY + SEETHER

Oct 1 – The Dome, Virginia Beach VA

Oct 3 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City NJ

Oct 4 – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park NJ

Oct 5 – Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem PA

Oct 7 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston MA

Oct 8 – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport CT

Oct 10 – Rose Music Center, Huber Heights OH

Oct 11 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights MI

Oct 12 – Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore MD

Oct 15 – Everwise Amphitheater, Indianapolis IN

Oct 17 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte NC

Oct 18 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh NC

Oct 20 – Covelli Centre, Youngstown OH

Oct 22 – Walmart AMP, Rogers AR

Oct 24 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin TN

Oct 25 – Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta GA

Oct 31 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City MO

Nov 1 – Filmore Auditorium, Denver CO

Nov 5 – The Factory, Chesterfield MO

Nov 6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago IL

Nov 8 – UPMC Events Center, Moon Township PA

Nov 9 – Appalacian Wireless Arena, Pikeville KY

Nov 11 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving TX

Nov 12 – 713 Music Hall, Houston TX

Nov 14 – Charlotte Country Fair, Port Charlotte FL

Nov 15 – FTL War Memorial, Fort Lauderdale FL

In May 2024, P.O.D. released their 11th album VERITAS via Mascot Records. The album was a Top 10 hit across the U.S. Billboard Current Hard Rock, Current Rock, and Current Alternative Album charts, and has already surpassed 65 million total streams. The band has released several singles from that album including “DROP”, “AFRAID TO DIE”, “I GOT THAT”, and “I WON’T BOW DOWN”. “DROP” features a vicious vocal feature from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, while the equally eruptive single “AFRAID TO DIE,” features Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk. The album picked up major playlisting across Spotify Apple, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer, and stream rolled support from SXM Octane, Loudwire, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Kerrang! Radio, Metal Hammer, Knotfest, INKED, Revolver and more.

P.O.D. Online

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Spotify