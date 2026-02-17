“THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS” Premieres on Paramount+ February 17

Paramount+ today has announced that the animated film, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS, starring everyone’s favorite aquatic invertebrate will make its streaming premiere on the service tomorrow, February 17.*

SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS is the fourth theatrical film based on the iconic children’s cartoon character. In the film, SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, yellow-est, most side-splittingly hilarious, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman, a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate, on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea when no Sponge has gone before.

Directed by series veteran Derek Drymon, the action-packed family film is heralded by the show’s regular voice cast (Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence and Mr. Lawrence) along with star-studded supporting voice cast including George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro and Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

This latest addition to the SpongeBob SquarePants universe joins the ocean of SpongeBob content available on the service, including the past three theatrical releases, The Patrick Star Show, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS and a 15-season catalog of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies present THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS, based on the series SpongeBob SquarePants created by Stephen Hillenburg. The story is by Marc Ceccarelli & Kaz and Pam Brady, and the screenplay is by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman and produced by Lisa Stewart, p.g.a., Pam Brady and Aaron Dem, Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary serve as executive producers.