REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For February 20th Episode Unveiled!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka, who recently released his 37th studio album “Inspirations of Life and Love” and is the subject of the HBO Original documentary “Paul Anka: His Way.” This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman who represents Colorado’s 4th district; and James Talarico, Democratic state representative from Texas who is currently running in the 2026 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Mediaite said “In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.