Jelly Roll Announces “The Little ASS Shed Tour” 2026 with Intimate U.S. Dates

3x GRAMMY® award-winning Nashville native Jelly Roll has announced a special limited run of headlining shows, The Little ASS Shed Tour, in select markets across the U.S. with support from Kashus Culpepper.

The announcement comes amid a banner year for Jelly Roll, who will also hit stadiums nationwide on The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 alongside fellow global superstar Post Malone. As he prepares to bring his larger-than-life presence to some of the biggest venues in North America, The Little ASS Shed Tour offers fans a chance to experience his powerful live show in a more intimate summer setting.

Known for his raw storytelling, genre-blurring sound, and emotional connection with audiences, Jelly Roll has rapidly become one of the most dynamic live performers in music. From chart-topping country radio hits to award-winning breakthrough moments, he continues to expand his reach while staying rooted in authenticity.

Produced by Live Nation, The Little ASS Shed Tour will make stops throughout the South, Midwest, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest, including West Palm Beach, Orange Beach, Charleston, Virginia Beach, Grand Rapids, Saratoga Springs, Bangor, and more. The tour will conclude in Walla Walla, Washington, a promise from his Pollstar Live 2025 Keynote Discussion that embodies the intentional, fan-first spirit behind this run. Watch HERE.

https://youtu.be/3uXDcXd2URg?si=96vc3mqXiRzHKRf_

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available with various venue and artist presales. Additional presales including Citi (see details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, February 27 at 11AM local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the The Little ASS Shed Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP PACKAGE: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, limited edition Jelly Roll tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JELLY ROLL – THE LITTLE ASS SHED TOUR 2026 DATES:

May 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 2 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

June 7 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*^

June 8 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

June 20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

June 23 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 22 – Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater*^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^TBA Support