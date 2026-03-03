GORILLAZ Announce 2026 North American Tour in Support of “The Mountain”

Following months of speculation and anticipation — as well as a pair of L.A. shows playing new album The Mountain in its entirety and the US opening of their House of Kong exhibition — Gorillaz have confirmed details of their first extensive North American tour since 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will see the world’s most successful virtual act once again brought to life on these shores by Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, with Albarn joined onstage by the Gorillaz live band and some very special guest performers. The newly announced series of 22 sure-to-be-unforgettable arena dates across the U.S. and Canada (plus a headline appearance at the Shaky Knees festival) begins September 17 in Orlando, FL and wraps up with a Halloween night finale in Seattle, WA. Little Simz will join Gorillaz on the majority of the dates, with Deltron 3030 appearing on all shows.

The Gorillaz live experience hailed by ROLLING STONE as “an overwhelming pop spectacle, with Damon Albarn’s steady presence to keep the audience focused” draws on a quarter century of genre-bending, paradigm-shifting, consistently innovative musical brilliance. Since their creation at the hands of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs have amassed an unparalleled arsenal of classic tunes including “Feel Good Inc.,” “Clint Eastwood,” “On Melancholy Hill,” “DARE,” “Dirty Harry,” “Stylo,” “Kids with Guns,” “Tomorrow Comes Today,” “Rhinestone Eyes” and literally dozens more. The BRIT and GRAMMY Award winning band’s latest album The Mountain was released February 27 on their own new independent KONG label, preceded by joyously received singles “The Happy Dictator (featuring Sparks),” “The Manifesto (featuring Trueno and Proof),” “The God of Lying (featuring IDLES),” “Damascus (featuring Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey)” and “Orange County (featuring Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)”/ “The Hardest Thing (featuring Tony Allen).”The Mountain is the latest instalment in the towering Gorillaz discography that includes Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018), Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez(2020), and Cracker Island (2023).

A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely groundbreaking and unique ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor. The band is recognized by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

Tickets will first be available via a KONG Card presale beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 10am local time, followed by a Citi presale at 12pm local time (details below). To participate in the Gorillaz Artist Presale on Friday, March 6 at 10am local, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/gorillaz by Thursday, March 5 at 10am ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The general on-sale will take place on Monday, March 9 at 10am local time at gorillaz.com/tour.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to The Mountain Experience VIP Space, Gorillaz tour tote bag filled with exclusive merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official card of The Mountain Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 5 at 10am ET / 7am PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

For further information, visit https://www.gorillaz.com/ and https://www.livenation.com/

GORILLAZ – North American Tour 2026

Thu Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center*^

Fri Sep 18 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center*^

Sun Sep 20 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

Wed Sep 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Sat Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

Sun Sep 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^

Tue Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

Thu Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat Oct 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*^

Sun Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

Tue Oct 06 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena*^

Wed Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thu Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

Thu Oct 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*^

Fri Oct 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*^

Sun Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Tue Oct 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*^

Fri Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center*^

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sun Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena^

Wed Oct 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

Fri Oct 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*^

Sat Oct 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*^

*with Little Simz

^with Deltron 3030