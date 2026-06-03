WEEZER Announce New Self-Titled Project Arriving This August

Weezer have announced their newest project, “Weezer,” arriving August 21, 2026, via Reprise/Warner Records. The lead single, “We Might As Well Be Strangers” featuring Wednesday, is out now and pairs Rivers Cuomo’s vocals with Wednesday frontwoman Karly Hartzman.

STREAM “WE MIGHT AS WELL BE STRANGERS” FT. WEDNESDAY

WATCH THE “WE MIGHT AS WELL BE STRANGERS” FT. WEDNESDAY MUSIC VIDEO HERE

PRE-SAVE WEEZER NOW

After sharing Blue, Green, Red, White, Teal, and Black albums, Weezer returns with a new color in their arsenal for Weezer – their 20th album over their monumental, decades-long run. Following an incredible, sold-out 30th anniversary tour that saw Weezer play their iconic debut album in full, the band reconvened in Orange County – a midway point between where they all live in California – and essentially went back to where they started: in a rehearsal space, playing together, writing together, figuring out what they wanted to do next, and what the shape of that next project looked like.

Weezer was born out of those sessions – just four guys in a room, creating together. The result is Weezer – a tightly-wound, ready-to-spring record with songs written by three of the band’s four members, marking the first time Weezer frontman/guitarist Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson had written the basics of a song together since their first album.

When it was time to record, the band chose two amazing producers, disparate in their approach, but sonically aligned with Weezer’s vision: Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume (FKA Kenny Beats), with Kenny saying he wanted to make “the most violent Weezer album ever.” While Klas took a more mathematical, stringent approach to recording, Kenny pushed the production to the “rock band in a room” feeling: no grid, no click track, no pitch correction. Drums were recorded with all four playing live, listening to each other and still re-shaping the songs.

Weezer plays to Weezer’s eternal strengths and feels like one of those “imagined greatest hits” of entirely new material. It’s a direct, raw iteration of the band – an album as urgent and vital as anything else in their catalog three decades in. Weezer features tongue-in-cheek meta songs about aging as a band, weighing your legacy, still carrying on, with other songs celebrating where they are now: as one of the most influential artists in the world for anyone, any age, picking up a guitar, a bass, or a pair of drumsticks. Fans can presave Weezer now and an exclusive signed vinyl is available for preorder on the band’s webstore HERE.

Earlier this year, the band announced their Weezer: The Gathering tour, a massive 32-date run across North America. They’re joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups as support. In celebration of this announcement, the band hosted a week of events in Los Angeles, including Weezerpedia trivia, a pickleball tournament with fans, and more. For full tour routing and information on upcoming dates, visit Weezer’s website HERE.

WEEZER TRACKLIST

Say Yes Shine Again Don’t Make It Weird We Might As Well Be Strangers ft. Wednesday C.E.O. Hoops Nowhere The Show Must Go On Up In The Clouds The LA Sound

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

* = Festival

Sat Jun 27 – Halifax, Nova Scotia – Halifax Music Fest*

Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena