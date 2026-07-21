“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC Announces Never-Before-Released Official UHF Score Soundtrack

37 years ago today, “Weird Al” Yankovic’s movie debut and classic comedy UHF was released by Orion Pictures. The film was co-written by and starred Yankovic as George Newman, a misfit and a dreamer unable to find his place in life until his Uncle Harvey won a little UHF TV station in a poker game and gave it to his nephew George to run. The movie co-starred screen legend Kevin McCarthy, a pre-Seinfeld Michael Richards, a pre-The Nanny Fran Drescher, and SNL’s Victoria Jackson.

Today, July 21, 2026, the release of the film’s brilliant, genre-hopping score by Grammy-winner and Tony-nominee composer John Du Prez (A Fish Called Wanda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Monty Python’s Spamalot) is being announced on the movie’s 37th Anniversary. Meticulously produced by Du Prez in his private home studio using late-1989 synthesizers and sample orchestral sounds and textures, the score stands as a masterclass in cinematic pastiche, single-handedly mimicking epic Hollywood blockbuster aesthetics from sweeping action-adventure to tense psychological thrillers.

The original UHF score has never been available to the public until now. The soundtrack will be open exclusively for a 3-week pre-order window, beginning today at weirdal.com.

The Official UHF Score Soundtrack is a premium 2-disc vinyl set housed in a custom-designed, heavy-duty die-cut slip case. Open the gatefold jacket to reveal a massive pop-up diorama of Michael Richards’ savant janitor Stanley Spadowski at his train set. Disc 1 contains the chronological, original 1989 studio cue masters never unearthed until now. Disc 2 features continuous, long-form “suites” arranged from the original cues specifically for this release by Du Prez to deliver the ultimate home listening experience.

“I’m feeling over the moon that the full ‘UHF Official Score Soundtrack’ will at long last have its day in the sun,” said Du Prez. “I always believed in the music and thought it was some of my best work. This release is simply a dream come true.”

“I’m very excited for the world to finally hear John Du Prez’s beautiful score for ‘UHF’ in all its glory,” said Yankovic, “and I sincerely hope that this release ushers in a new industry standard of soundtracks coming out 37 years after the movie.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s boutique label Way Moby is offering the release across three distinct, curated configurations:

The Deluxe 2LP Album ($65): The complete unreleased score on 180-gram limited-edition colored vinyl, the custom die-cut rigid slipcase, the Stanley Spadowski 3D pop-up gatefold, four retro-designed faux UHF lobby cards.

($65): The complete unreleased score on 180-gram limited-edition colored vinyl, the custom die-cut rigid slipcase, the Stanley Spadowski 3D pop-up gatefold, four retro-designed faux UHF lobby cards. The Gold Edition Box Set ($135): Includes the complete 2LP soundtrack, an exact replica of the original UHF Shooting Script co-written by Al and director Jay Levey including scenes not included in the final cut of the movie, four heavy cardstock mini-posters: the final key art plus three alternate designs, replicas of the 1989 Orion Pictures promotional folders, an official UHF T-shirt, and a custom enamel Twinkie Wiener Sandwich pin.

($135): Includes the complete 2LP soundtrack, an exact replica of the original UHF Shooting Script co-written by Al and director Jay Levey including scenes not included in the final cut of the movie, four heavy cardstock mini-posters: the final key art plus three alternate designs, replicas of the 1989 Orion Pictures promotional folders, an official UHF T-shirt, and a custom enamel Twinkie Wiener Sandwich pin. The Platinum Edition Box Set ($325): A museum-grade, ultra-limited collection adding a 1-sheet liner note hand-signed by John Du Prez, the replica script in a foil-stamped linen slipcase, a replica Orion Pictures 1989 Press Kit with nine 8″ x 10″ B&W glossy production photos, a replica Channel 62 Telethon Stock Certificate featuring the customer’s name hand-drawn by a professional master calligrapher, and a massive, custom-manufactured tabletop Channel 62 Schedule Board Game with a heavy wooden frame and magnetic show tiles.

The announcement for the Official UHF Score Soundtrack coincides with the recent announcement of the special screening of UHF with full orchestra and score conducted by John Du Prez, followed by a live, in-person Q&A with “Weird Al” Yankovic and special guests on Saturday, October 31 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Information for this once-in-a-lifetime event can be found at weirdal.com.

The UHF Official Score Soundtrack, including its custom Gold and Platinum editions, is available for pre-order now exclusively at weirdal.com and the digital release is currently planned for September. Both will be released by Yankovic’s boutique label, Way Moby. The CD version will be released on the Intrada label at a date to be announced.

Follow “Weird Al” Yankovic:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | Spotify