DIRTY HEADS New Version Of “JOHN LINEN” Featuring YELAWOLF

Southern California alternative rock outfit DIRTY HEADS spent the summer touring across the U.S. on the headlining “Island Glow” tour and are excited to share a new live- recorded version of their hit single “John Linen” which features rapper Yelawolf who was featured as an opening act on the first leg of the tour. The single is out today across all digital platforms via Better Noise Music HERE along with a new music video featuring performance footage from the tour.

“We were stoked to have Yelawolf on tour with us,” shares vocalist JARED WATSON. “He puts on a great show and knows how to have a good time. So, we invited him up to run a verse and he delivered a moment that was one of the highlights of the show and tour.”

“It was such an honor sharing the stage with Yelawolf, he absolutely murdered this verse,” says guitarist DUDDY B. “I’m glad we were able to capture this moment live for y’all.”

YELAWOLF remarks: “Jared and Duddy really looked out for me on the tour we rocked together. Dirty Heads became instant fam and when the opportunity came to jump on ‘John Linen’ I was all over it! The song fuckin’ slaps…these dudes know their shit and I’m a snob about hip hop, especially…if I don’t vibe I’m out. This song, however, I was psyched to be a part of! Looking forward to more collaborations with the Dirty Heads!”

The original version of “John Linen” featured Alex Vince and Ivuss (aka pro surfer Ivy Miller) and was released in April. The single has since accumulated 78.5 million streamsand its lyric video has 478K views. It is also featured on the deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed 2022 album, MIDNIGHT CONTROL, out now via Better Noise Music,and includes 13 new tracks with acoustic versions of hit songs “Rescue Me”—which spent the entire month of August at #1 on the Alternative radio charts—“Life’s Been Good,” and “Island Glow,” three Lo-Fi versions of album tracks and three previously unreleased songs. Stream/download MIDNIGHT CONTROL: DELUXE at http://dirtyheads.com/midnightcontroldeluxe.

DIRTY HEADS’ eighth studio album Midnight Control featured 10 all-new songs, including their take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit “Life’s Been Good,” which the band performed on national TV on NBC’s “The Today Show” earlier this year. The song has been streamed over 30 million times since the album’s release in May 2022. The album debuted in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Independent Album and Top Alternative Albumscharts and has been streamed over 43 million times since its release, averaging 4 million monthly streams. In June, MIDNIGHT CONTROL was released on vinyl for the first-ever time via Better Noise Music. Get your copy now HERE.

Since 2003, Dirty Heads have mixed hip-hop, reggae, and rock to create a unique sound that both fully embodies their Southern California roots and resonates with audiences around the globe. Nearly twenty years ago, the group formed when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience.

In 2008, they released the acclaimed album Any Port in a Storm, with a deluxe edition following in 2010. The deluxe version featured the track “Lay Me Down” with special guest Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome. The song reached number one on Billboard’s Alternative Songs in May 2010, and nine weeks later it established a record as the song with the longest stint atop the chart for an independently released title.

They followed up two years later with Cabin by the Sea and later recorded an acoustic version of the title track. This, in turn, led to an entire acoustic album in 2013 called Home: Phantoms of Summer. Dirty Heads’ next album, Sound of Change, would prove to be a breakthrough for the now-veteran band, debuting at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 while topping the Independent and Alternative Albums charts upon its May 2014 release.

Building on their renewed success, Dirty Heads enlisted a bevy of industry hitmakers to work on their self-titled 2016 follow-up, which — thanks to its mainstream appeal — again charted high on the Billboard Top 200. The following year saw the band drop its sixth studio album, Swim Team, featuring the singles “Vacation,” in its original form, and “Staloney.” The band’s global appeal reached new heights in 2021, when their hit “Vacation” (originally released in 2017) garnered over four billion views and streams across social media via the ubiquitous #VacationTransition challenge that originated organically with users on TikTok. The song, with an increase of 850% in consumption on Spotify in the past year, took on a new life in many ways, introducing Dirty Heads to new international fans by the millions. They celebrated with a series of remixes and new renditions of the track to kick-off summer 2021 with their The Best of Dirty Heads album in 2021 via Better Noise Music which included collaborations with Travis Barker and Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters.

